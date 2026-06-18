Killstar selects Bleckmann as its new 3PL partner

Killstar, an alternative clothing and lifestyle brand for those who want to explore their dark side, has selected Bleckmann – a specialist in supply chain management for fashion and lifestyle brands – as its third-party logistics provider (3PL partner). All volumes from the United States (US) and the European Union have been transferred to Bleckmann.

Initial contact took place in August 2025, after which the contract was signed in December, and all operations have been fully operational since 2026. The Rieme site was chosen strategically, partly due to its proximity to ports and motorways leading to France, Germany and the Netherlands. There are also good connections to Zaventem Airport for shipments to the US. The Rieme site also has a customs warehouse.

Europe as a key market

It is expected that around 946,000 units will be dispatched annually from the warehouse in Rieme. From this distribution centre, located near Ghent, Killstar parcels are sent throughout Europe, as well as to the US and the rest of world. The main market for Killstar remains the US, followed by Germany and the United Kingdom. The fashion and lifestyle brand is available online and on various marketplaces.

Credits: Killstar

A more efficient supply chain

Thanks to Bleckmann’s experience in both fashion and lifestyle, Killstar saw them as a partner who truly understood their needs. This gave the brand the confidence to entrust the management of its logistics operations to Bleckmann.

As a 3PL partner, Bleckmann handles the logistics operations, including supply chain management, fulfilment, warehousing, transport and returns. Bleckmann manages distribution for Killstar for both B2B and B2C.

“By centralising its European logistics operations in Rieme, Belgium, and consolidating them at Bleckmann’s facility, the brand is creating a more efficient and strategically organised supply chain. This enables them to optimise processes and improve both operational performance and the customer experience,” says Julien Vander Haeghen, site manager at Rieme. “Centralising our logistics with Bleckmann is a transformative step for Killstar's global operations.

Their strategic warehouse location in Belgium, coupled with their unmatched expertise in e- fulfilment, allows us to streamline our supply chain, improve stock levels, and deliver an exceptional

experience to our alternative fashion community worldwide,” says Seb Tarleton, Chief Operating Officer at Killstar.