Lectra announces a strategic partnership with Six Atomic

The Group aims to leverage Artificial Intelligence to rethink product design and development in fashion

Lectra announced today a strategic partnership with the Singapore-based company Six Atomic.

As a major player in the fashion, automotive and furniture markets, Lectra contributes to the Industry 4.0 revolution by providing software, cutting equipment, data analytics solutions and associated services to brands, manufacturers and retailers.

Founded in 2020, Six Atomic develops and sells SaaS solutions based on Artificial Intelligence, particularly generative intelligence, to streamline and accelerate the garment design and development process for the fashion market.

Through its pioneering technologies and revolutionary approach to garment design, Six Atomic aims to automate time-consuming and low added value product development tasks. Six Atomic’s solutions empower fashion brands to better leverage their patternmakers' expertise and underutilized data assets – particularly by enabling the creation of modular pattern libraries, and rapid pattern grading. This comprehensive approach enhances team collaboration and efficiency throughout the garment ideation and development phases, reducing the time required to finalize collections.

"We are delighted to partner with Lectra, a key player in the fashion industry that aligns with our vision for product development in the Industry 4.0 era," declare Taime Koe and Marc Close, co-founders of Six Atomic. "Lectra’s experience, global presence, and customer base will enable us to accelerate the time-to market of our solutions."

"Six Atomic is an innovative company that combines Artificial Intelligence expertise with a deep understanding of fashion design and product development processes," says Maximilien Abadie, Chief Strategy Officer et Chief Product Officer of Lectra. "The teams at Six Atomic and Lectra will work together on developing technological innovation for fashion companies."

This strategic partnership involves the acquisition of a minority stake of about 18% in the capital of Six Atomic, through a capital increase of US 2.5 million dollars. Lectra has options to gradually increase its stake in Six Atomic to support its development.