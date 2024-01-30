Lectra launches the Observatory of innovation and transformation in the fashion, furniture and automotive markets

Set up to mark the Group’s 50th anniversary, the Lectra Observatory has now published its first white paper: “The rise of Industry 4.0 boosts manufacturing efficiency”

The Lectra Observatory’s work will focus as a priority on technological and industrial innovations, as well as on the economic, social and environmental transformation of the fashion, furniture and automotive markets.

Publication of a first white paper on the impact of Industry 4.0

The first white paper of the Lectra Observatory, entitled The rise of Industry 4.0 boosts manufacturing efficiency, is the result of several months of work and discussions with different experts. In it, the companies Porsche Consulting, Tesca, Leisure Creations and Valerius Texteis share their vision of the major changes enabled by Industry 4.0 in their sectors.

Their viewpoints are complemented by those of a number of European and American experts: Dorothée Kohler and Jean-Daniel Weisz of French consultancy firm Kohler Consulting & Coaching; Marco Taisch, Professor at the School of Management of the Politecnico di Milano (PoliMi) and President of the MADE in Italy Industry 4.0 skills center, and the American Jake Hall, creator of video podcast The Manufacturing Millennial.

The white paper can be downloaded from Lectra’s website.

State of the art of Industry 4.0 in the fashion sector

The transitions underway in all economic activities – digital, ecological, energy – as well as the rapid evolution of consumer needs and demands, require the industrial sector to optimize all its processes, and in particular, to thoroughly reorganize its production methods. This is what the Industry 4.0 model offers. Whether it is about smart manufacturing or the industry of the future, the digitization of industry has the goal to optimizing manufacturing processes to produce better, more, faster, and at lower cost, while respecting the environment. Digital transformation consists of integrating and implementing a wide range of highly innovative technologies.

The main challenge of Industry 4.0 remains anticipating consumer demand by interconnecting all stakeholders in this value chain, moving beyond isolated industrial facilities. Brands, suppliers, subcontractors and distributors – all players need to communicate automatically and transparently to provide the product that meets the consumer's need.