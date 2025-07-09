Lenzing, Marchi & Fildi S.p.A, and manufacturing partners unlock premium quality for recycled natural fibers with TENCEL™ Lyocell

The Lenzing Group, a leading supplier of regenerated cellulosic fibers for the textile and nonwovens industries, has unveiled innovative fabric blends that address one of fashion’s most persistent circularity challenges: maintaining premium quality while incorporating significant recycled content. Through strategic manufacturing partnerships, Lenzing has successfully demonstrated how its responsibly sourced¹ and resource-efficiently produced² TENCEL™ Lyocell fibers transform the unpredictable quality of mechanically recycled natural fibers into consistent, commercially-viable fabrics.

The innovations, developed in partnership with spinner Marchi & Fildi S.p.A, knitter Maglificio Maggia, weaver Destro Fabrics, and knitwear manufacturer Madiva, showcase how TENCEL™ Lyocell - LF, TENCEL™ Lyocell - LFH, and TENCEL™ Lyocell - A100 fibers overcome the inherent irregularity and inconsistent quality typically associated with recycled natural fibers.

“As brands increasingly commit to incorporating recycled content, they are tirelessly seeking practical solutions that maintain quality standards,” said Carlo Covini, Textile Accounts Manager for Italy/Switzerland at Lenzing. “By combining the inherent qualities and environmental benefits of our TENCEL™ Lyocell fibers¹ ² with mechanically recycled cotton, silk, and wool, we’re bridging the quality gap that has limited recycled content adoption. This isn’t just a material innovation – it’s a pathway for brands to explore what’s possible in circular fashion while delivering on the premium quality consumers expect.”

Targeted fiber selection unlocks recycled material potential

The approach leverages distinct TENCEL™ Lyocell fiber variants, including those with Micro technology³, to address specific recycled material challenges. Low-fibrillating TENCEL™ Lyocell - LF and TENCEL™ - LFH fibers contribute exceptional softness and processing stability, while non-fibrillating TENCEL™ Lyocell - A100 enables brilliant color uptake and performance in functional and home applications. These attributes are particularly valuable when working with inherently inconsistent recycled fibers.

This precision approach has yielded diverse applications: premium knits combining TENCEL™ Lyocell - A100 with recycled silk, wool or cashmere; versatile apparel fabrics blending TENCEL™ Lyocell - LF with varying percentages of recycled cotton; and performance constructions incorporating world-first, Cradle to Cradle-Certified™ elastane ROICA™ V550⁴ alongside TENCEL™ fibers and recycled content.

"This project allows us to take our expertise in mechanical fiber recycling to the next level," says Alberto Grosso, Business Development Manager at Marchi & Fildi Group. "Exploring new potential applications for recycled fibers in collaboration with internationally recognized companies is a unique opportunity for us to expand our yarn offering with varieties tailored to specific market demands."

“We are very happy to be involved by Lenzing in its projects since supply chain projects are always the most successful ones; in this case, the chance to use recycled silk together with TENCEL™ is a great opportunity to mix both sustainability and luxury. We really hope the brands will appreciate this project”, explained Giovanna Maggia, Board Director at Maglificio Maggia.

Alberto Ottocento, Sales Manager, Destro Fabrics added: "Destro has an important part to play within this collection and we are committed to using recycled materials, including cotton and poly yarns. Thanks to the collaboration with Lenzing, it allows us to expand our collection, incorporating the recycled TENCEL™ fibers, blended with our recycled cotton, that enables us to offer a softer, more comfortable range of recycled fabrics with a pleasant touch."

Paola Botta, Production Manager at Madiva explained; "We are thrilled to be part of this innovative project alongside Lenzing and Marchi & Fildi. We strongly believe in the value of research and sustainable innovation, and being able to contribute our know-how and Italian machinery to the production of cutting-edge yarns is a source of great pride for us.

The two tests carried out – one with a composition of 70% TENCEL™ Lyocell and 30% raw recycled cotton, the other with 50% TENCEL™ Lyocell and 50% raw recycled cotton, both designed for piece dyeing – gave life to a compact knit, with a final weight of 120 g/m², obtained using a yarn with a count of 1/50,000.

Combining Italian craftsmanship with our valued supply chain partners to create high-quality fabrics is at the heart of our work."

Credits: The Lenzing Group

Circularity without compromise

The partnership demonstrates that circular materials need not compromise quality or performance. By strategically combining mechanically recycled natural fibers with TENCEL™ Lyocell fibers, which are made from wood, a natural raw material⁵ that is both gentle on the skin⁶ and the environment² ⁷, the resulting fabrics deliver both sustainability benefits and premium performance.

Crucially, this approach addresses the challenge of scale in circular materials. While recycled fibers have traditionally been limited to small percentages due to quality concerns, these blends maintain commercial performance with recycled content ranging from 25% to 50%, depending on the application.

These fabric innovations, to be showcased during Lenzing’s appearance at Milano Unica, July 8–10, 2025, at Fiera Milano (Hall 3, booth A16), represent Lenzing’s broader vision of driving collaborative innovation across the global textile value chain⁷ – proving that when fiber technology aligns with manufacturing expertise, circular principles can move from aspiration to implementation across diverse market segments and product categories.