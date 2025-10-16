L’Oréal-backed AI-powered beauty tech platform, Noli, partners with Akeneo to deliver personalised product experiences to revolutionise beauty buying journeys

L'Oréal backed AI-driven beauty shopping platform, Noli, has selected Akeneo’s Product Information Management (PIM) solution to power its hyper-personalised product recommendation model, tailored to meet the unique needs of each customer and allowing shoppers to take charge of their beauty buying experiences.

Through its proprietary AI-driven beauty engine, Noli unlocks the best skin and haircare routines for each customer from a library of over 200,000 combinations. Using an expert-designed quiz, drawing on insights from top dermatologists and scientists, alongside advanced face scan technology, Noli creates an individual BeautyDNA profile for each shopper. It then curates a personalised routine tailored to each customer’s specific skincare concerns and goals, removing the guesswork, and endless scrolling, from product discovery and selection.

This collaboration will also bring together delivery, advisory, and industry experience from Accenture with the Akeneo AI-driven technology. Accenture has been working with L’Oréal on Noli since its inception and is now focused on turbo charging growth and optimization through reinventing the beauty retail experience with AI.

When developing its ecommerce technology architecture, Noli opted for a best-of-breed, fully composable model, underpinned by MACH principles, to create a modern, adaptable solution designed to support personalised online customer journeys. This composable configuration meant Noli was live in just five months from launch, and benefits from the inbuilt agility that allows the business to effectively scale at pace, enabling straightforward integration of new technologies in the long-term as the business evolves.

Accurate, complete and ordered product data plays a critical role in facilitating the success of Noli’s AI-powered personalised beauty product matching engine. The ingredients, suitability and efficacy of each product must be understood, categorised and tagged correctly to ensure accurate product recommendations are served to customers based on their BeautyDNA profile.

Currently stocking more than 1,000 products, including both L'Oréal Group products alongside independent brands, Akeneo’s PIM has created a single source of accurate and consistent product data. Acting as the repository for product data from multiple brand sources, the PIM allows for centralised data enrichment and refinement, ensuring visibility across all Noli’s internal teams - minimising the risk of errors and inconsistencies. This ensures every product attribute, description and specification are accurate and correctly structured to facilitate the AI-powered mapping and serving of personalised product recommendations.

Akeneo PIM’s native AI automatically enriches product attributes, auto-completing missing information, to ensure categories are correct for specific product families and all product attributes are matched and tagged based on efficacy for relevant skin conditions. GenAI functionality combined with the PIM solution supports the creation of detailed product descriptions - adjusting and correcting the tone of voice to ensure Noli’s brand equity and customer experience are always maintained.

Romain Fouache, CEO at Akeneo commented: “Noli’s proprietary AI is revolutionising the beauty buying journey, cutting through confusion to deliver a smart, detailed and personalised edit of products. Structured, enriched and accurate product information is a foundational element of its unique operating model and Akeneo’s PIM plays an essential role, serving the product information data needed to guide Noli customers to the right choice and ultimately drive conversions and customer satisfaction.”

Ongoing, the partnership will continue to grow with Akeneo supporting Noli as the business looks to extend its product offering, adding new brands alongside the potential addition of new channels and territories.

Akeneo is the product experience (PX) company and global leader in Product Information Management (PIM); creating a world where every product interaction is an experience that guides consumers and professionals to the best purchase, anytime, anywhere. Akeneo empowers business leaders with software, education, and an engaged community all focused on the practice of product experience management.

Leading global brands, manufacturers, distributors, and retailers, including Chico's, CarParts.com, TaylorMade Golf, Rail Europe, Kering, and more trust Akeneo to scale and customise their omnichannel commerce initiatives. Using Akeneo's intelligent Product Cloud, companies can create elevated product experiences with user-friendly and AI-powered product data enrichment, management, syndication, and supplier data onboarding; as well as a comprehensive app marketplace and partner network to meet business and buyer needs.