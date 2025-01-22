The Louis Vuitton HORIZONS Graduate Program | Product Edition offers a unique opportunity to immerse oneself in the world of luxury product innovation. Now in its third edition, this highly selective program provides a structured, rotational experience within the brand’s renowned product métiers, covering areas such as Collection & Retail Merchandising, Digital Marketing, and Retail Operations.

Designed to shape the next generation of leaders in luxury, the program enables participants to gain a comprehensive understanding of the product lifecycle. From initial product briefings and conceptualization to the final retail and client experience, participants are guided through a journey that embodies Louis Vuitton’s dedication to craftsmanship, innovation, and client-focused excellence.

Over 18 to 24 months, participants engage in rotational assignments across key product-related functions. Backed by a permanent employment contract from the outset, the program ensures stability and a clear path for professional growth. Tailored onboarding and a personalized development plan equip participants to navigate their roles with confidence. Moreover, mentorship from senior leaders provides invaluable insights, helping participants refine their expertise and align with Louis Vuitton’s strategic vision.

Who should apply?

The program seeks candidates with a strong sense of product sensibility and a passion for luxury fashion. Eligible applicants must hold a Master’s degree (or equivalent) by September 1, 2025, with no more than two years of work experience, excluding internships or summer jobs. Fluency in English is required, while French proficiency is advantageous but not mandatory. Applicants must also be available to begin full-time employment in Paris by September 2025.

Join the next generation of Louis Vuitton innovators

Up to 80 candidates will advance to the evaluation phase, featuring task-based assessments and interviews. Successful applicants will embark on a transformative journey, developing their skills and preparing for impactful roles within Louis Vuitton or the broader LVMH Group. Applications are open until January 31, 2025, with a rigorous selection process ensuring only the most promising talent joins this extraordinary program.