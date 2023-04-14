Lycra introduces a new technology for stretch jeans

Lycra was exhibiting its new denim fabrics with new constructions, developed in collaboration with leading denim manufacturers, at the Kingpins trade fair that was just held at SugarCity (Amsterdam). Inaugurated at the same show, New York version, Lycra lastingFIT 2.0 is the latest innovation in the sustainable fiber range (Lycra xtra lifetm) and is available in recycled fiber (Lycra EcoMade and Lycra T400 EcoMade).

For the record, it was in September 2019 that the company announced the expansion of its dedicated sustainability platform, Planet Agenda, with the launch of Lycra EcoMade fiber, its first elastane made with recycled industrial content. The EcoMade recycled product line now covers the majority of The Lycra Company's brands, including Lycra, Lycra T400, Coolmax and Thermolite.

Increasingly, consumers concerned about reducing their environmental footprint are investing in higher quality garments designed to last longer because they are made with sustainable fibers. Ebru Ozaydin, Strategic Marketing Director, Denim, Wovens, and Ready-to-Wear, The Lycra Company

Lastly, Lycra lastingFIT 2.0 offers a wide range of stretch levels to create well-cut jeans with durable stretch and recovery, a cotton-like feel and with the authentic look of denim.