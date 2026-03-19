Marks & Spencer welcomes David Gandy Wellwear to third-party ‘Brands at M&S’ platform

Marks & Spencer will welcome innovative menswear label David Gandy Wellwear to ‘Brands at M&S’ this Spring. The launch is the latest addition to M&S’ branded offer, further strengthening the retailer’s growing menswear portfolio, offering customers access to a premium lifestyle collection shaped by David’s own philosophy of modern, mindful dressing.

The launch marks a major milestone for David Gandy Wellwear and reignites Gandy’s partnership with M&S. A long-time champion of British brands, Gandy was the face of M&S menswear for six years, helping drive sales whilst gaining invaluable personal insight into key aspects of brand building from design, production and marketing. This new chapter between his own brand and M&S celebrates their shared values of quality, style and innovation.

Introducing David Gandy Wellwear as M&S’s latest brand partner sees the addition of new elevated essentials for men designed for well-being. Founded in 2021 by Gandy, the brand blends considered design with well-being via innovative fabric technology. The softest natural fibres are enhanced with technical treatments developed to improve the wearer’s physical well-being, including anti-odour, anti-bacterial, anti-inflammatory and moisturisation properties.

David Gandy Wellwear launches at M&S. Credits: Mariano Vivianco

M&S will offer a wide range of David Gandy Wellwear’s core, best-selling designs including signature, super soft cotton-model t-shirts in considered fits, comfortable classic cottons and Gandy’s take on the timeless pique polo shirt. Its new sell-out range of underwear in one universal style will also be available, alongside down-time essentials including pyjama sets, robes and luxury loungewear.

David Gandy, Founder and Creative Director of David Gandy Wellwear said: “From day one of launch I envisioned M&S as David Gandy Wellwear’s key wholesale partner so this is a big milestone for the brand, and a full circle moment for me given my formative history and recent return to M&S. I love what M&S have been doing recently, and I have experienced first-hand the power and impact that M&S has with its loyal, nationwide customer base. I’m excited that we’re joining its third-party platform to bring David Gandy Wellwear to a much wider audience. We have just recorded three consecutive record-breaking months of sales which is extraordinary in the current retail climate, and I am confident that this new partnership with M&S will accelerate further growth.”

Stephanie Macleod, Head of Brand Partnerships at M&S, said: “David Gandy Wellwear is a standout addition to the Brands at M&S platform - a label built on elevated essentials and a unique focus on wellbeing that will really resonate with our customers. And with David also joining us as the new face of Jaeger, the launch of his brand marks an exciting step forward in our ambition to make M&S the leading destination for modern, quality menswear.”