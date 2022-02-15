Merel Werners promoted to Havaianas Global Director for Beyond the Core

Madrid, 4th of January 2022

Alpargatas announces the promotion of Merel Werners to Havaianas Global Director for Beyond the Core, namely the non-flip flop business. Merel was previously the Havaianas Marketing Director EMEIA for 8 years and will now head up the growth area in order to achieve the Havaianas goal of becoming a true lifestyle brand. This new role builds upon Merel’s extensive experience, both in Calvin Klein and Havaianas, to help move the apparel, accessories and footwear brand extensions forward. She will continue to work from the Madrid EMEIA HQ, which makes this the company´s first global appointment to be based outside of Brazil. Her successor in the Marketing Director’s role is due to be appointed in Q1 of 2022.

Picture: Merel Werners, Havaianas Global Director for Beyond the Core, courtesy of the brand