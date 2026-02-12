Mini Rodini Strengthens Its Commitment to Sustainability by Joining Trimco Group’s ProductDNA Platform

Mini Rodini’s commitment to sustainability has been at the heart of the brand since its founding in 2006. Created with the vision of making children’s clothing that is both playful and responsible, Mini Rodini continues to lead the way in building a more transparent, ethical, and environmentally conscious fashion industry. “As a brand, we have always believed that children’s wear should be made with as little impact on the planet as possible,” says Founder and Creative Director Cassandra Rhodin. “Sustainability isn’t a trend for Mini Rodini, it’s part of our foundation and something we work on every day.”

Reinforcing this dedication, the global kidswear brand has now signed up to Trimco Group’s green tech solution, ProductDNA, supporting the next stage of its traceability and compliance journey. Beginning with ProductDNA’s global textile regulations compliance and translations service, this partnership will help Mini Rodini meet a wide range of international textile requirements.

In addition to strengthening compliance, Mini Rodini will also introduce digital labelling solutions that can feed into future Digital Product Passport (DPP) requirements, expected under upcoming ESPR textile delegated acts. These developments will support the brand in displaying fibre content and care instructions in all relevant market languages through QR-code enabled digital twins.

Sustainability remains central to Mini Rodini’s operations, and having efficient systems in place to support ESG reporting and supplier data collection is essential. Through a staged approach, the brand is implementing several of ProductDNA’s services to ensure streamlined processes across its supply chain.

As a first step, Trimco has set up an online ordering tool to manage care and content labels, capturing critical data needed for compliance with global textile regulations, including EPR textile guidelines, the French AGEC law, and Zalando reporting readiness.

Credits: Mini Rodini x Trimco Group

This is a key advancement, as ESG reporting and material commitment targets increasingly require brands to report fibre usage by weight, season, and style. By capturing this information directly at bulk production stage, Mini Rodini ensures more accurate and efficient reporting compared to traditional head-office data collection.

“Sustainability is a business imperative for Mini Rodini,” says Kristin Roos, Sustainability and Quality Manager. “Trimco’s ProductDNA is helping us transform supply chain traceability and ESG compliance into streamlined, actionable processes, which is invaluable.”

The service also includes global onboarding and training for suppliers through Trimco’s certificate manager, enabling risk assessment, supplier categorisation, and direct linking of certifications to products at bulk stage.

Camilla Mjelde at Trimco Group adds: “We admire Mini Rodini for what the brand has achieved and what it stands for. We look forward to continuing to support this trailblazing brand on its ongoing compliance journey.”

Mini Rodini will continue to closely monitor upcoming ESPR textile delegated acts to ensure data capture can be expanded as soon as regulatory clarity is confirmed.

About Mini Rodini

Mini Rodini was founded by Cassandra Rhodin in 2006 as a tribute to all children, their imagination, and the belief that anything is possible. Born and raised with the vision of creating clothes that kids love to wear, without compromising on the environment, Mini Rodini designs childrenswear that is comfortable, inclusive, and sustainable, always with flair and attitude.

The brand’s unique prints are hand-drawn or painted by Cassandra and inspired by wildlife, art, and pop culture, often mixed with humor. Cat mermaids, spiritual moons, and unicorn clouds eating noodles, anything is possible in the Mini Rodini universe.

About Trimco Group

With over 40 years of combined experience and an international setup, Trimco Group is the textile and footwear industry’s go-to label and packaging supplier, as well as a global leader in supply chain traceability, data management, and RFID solutions. Through its expertise in brand identity optimisation, including trims, care labels, packaging, and digital compliance tools, Trimco Group supports apparel and footwear brands worldwide in meeting evolving regulatory and sustainability requirements. Trimco Group employs more than 2,500 people across 27 countries, serving over 1,000 brands and 8,600 manufacturers globally.