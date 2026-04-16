MyTower acquires TDI, Winddle and Belharra e-SCM to build a leading European Supply Chain Management player

French supply chain software provider MyTower is accelerating the consolidation of the European market for software solutions dedicated to transport, customs and trade compliance. Backed since December 2025 by the investment fund Verto Growth, the group is joining forces with three recognized industry players — TDI, Winddle and Belharra e-SCM — to build a leading European player in transport digitalization for industrial shippers and retailers.

Following these strategic acquisitions, MyTower brings together more than 300 employees, based in France, with operational subsidiaries in Italy, Spain and Morocco. The group aims to establish itself as a key technology partner for mid-market companies and large international organizations seeking modular, robust solutions capable of orchestrating their entire supply chain flows with agility and flexibility.

These acquisitions bring together complementary expertise covering the entire logistics value chain: from supplier collaboration to last-mile delivery, including transport management, customs operations and compliance.

MyTower provides expertise in Transport Management System (TMS) and Global Trade Management (GTM) for transport and international customs operations.

TDI is a leading solution for multi-carrier shipment management, parcel logistics, label generation and last-mile delivery.

Winddle is a collaborative supply chain platform for the Fashion, Retail and Industry sectors, enabling integrated supplier collaboration and upstream and downstream transport management.

Belharra e-SCM is recognized for its expertise in international procurement, supplier collaboration (SRM) and upstream visibility (inbound TMS), particularly for Luxury, Fashion and Textile players.

Together, these platforms cover the full scope of supply chain execution processes across all transport modes, all flow segments and on a global scale.

“These acquisitions represent a structural milestone for the group. The consolidation we are experiencing is not opportunistic — it is structural. It responds to a fundamental market need: simplifying complexity,” explains Jean-Christophe Cuvelier, CEO.

According to Mohamed Ould, COO, the challenge is no longer to optimize a single link in the supply chain, but to orchestrate all supply chain flows within a unified architecture.

The founders and executives of the acquired companies — Didier Guichard and management (TDI), Emilia Jevakhoff and Guillaume Grenet (Winddle), Gilles Bidart and Pascal Saint-Pierre (e-SCM) — remain fully involved and continue their engagement within the group.

Each entity’s solutions and teams will continue to support their respective clients. The objective of this integration is to enhance expertise and accelerate innovation and development in France and internationally. The next steps will focus on building an integrated offering and structuring the organization in close collaboration with teams and clients.

Beyond its European ambition, the group will leverage a strong combination of supply chain expertise and technological excellence, supported by increased investment in innovation and artificial intelligence to enhance visibility, orchestration and performance of logistics flows.

Read the e-SCM Solutions article here.