Neo.Fashion. takes it to the Next.Level. — emerging talent platform expands and founds association

Neo.Fashion. is taking the next step: With the founding of the non-profit Neo.Fashion. e.V., a strong network for Germany’s creative fashion talent is taking shape — a major milestone toward sustainable talent development in the design sector.

The aim is to create space for talent, open up new perspectives, and offer ongoing development opportunities — all year-round, beyond the Berlin Fashion Week.

From platform to network

Over the past eight years, Neo.Fashion. has grown into a fixture for emerging talent at Berlin Fashion Week (BFW). More than 620 graduates from across Germany have already presented their final collections here. With its Best Graduates Shows, the Neo.Fashion. Award, Aspiring Designer Shows, digital fashion competitions and exhibitions, and its close partnership with Ukrainian Fashion Week, Neo.Fashion. has become a platform that doesn’t just showcase talent, but actively supports and promotes it.

Real success stories are being written: Designers who first presented their work on the Neo.Fashion. runway as graduates return with their own labels or later establish themselves as key players on the BFW calendar. These examples show how vital itis to support young talent in the crucial phase between education and professional career.

Neo.Fashion. — a network that grows to enable growth

The new association provides a framework that gives the platform stability — and at the same time opens up new paths: workshops, competitions, showcases, international collaborations, mentoring, and exchange formats will make the network tangible, participatory, and alive. It's no longer just about one week a year — it’s about year-round engagement and further development.

“What started as an idea has grown into a network with impact. Now is the time to create lasting structures — together with universities, associations, creatives, companies, international partners and supporters who have helped make Neo.Fashion. what it is today. We invite everyone to help shape this process.” — Jens Zander, Founder and Chairman of Neo.Fashion. e.V.

Next.Level. starts now — even in the face of challenges

In 2025, Neo.Fashion. is operating entirely without public funding, after the Berlin Senate Department for Economics, Energy and Public Enterprises unexpectedly and without explanation suspended its support — a setback, but not a standstill.

The founding of the association had already been planned before but has now taken on even greater importance. Neo.Fashion. 2025 continues to pursue its goal with united forces, reliable partners and a great deal of commitment. After all, promoting young creative talent is not a project for individuals, but a shared responsibility.

Join. Shape. Grow together.

Neo.Fashion. is open — to new partners, members, supporters, and creatives. Preparations for this year’s edition are already in full swing, with many new ideas, collaborators, and surprising moments to come. Anyone interested in becoming part of this unique network is warmly invited to join the events at Potsdamer Platz during the upcoming BFW.