New Bleckmann distribution center opened in Magna Park, UK

Bleckmann opens a new fulfillment center in Lutterworth, the Golden Triangle, in the UK. This is Bleckmann’s fourth site in the United Kingdom. The brand new building in Magna Park has a floor area of 205,000 square feet and a clear hight of fifteen meters, resulting in a floor capacity of 550,000 square feet.

Increasing requests within the UK and continental Europe for logistic solutions are the reason behind opening this new fulfilment facility.

“With the opening of this new sustainable (BREEAM Excellent) distribution center we nearly double our total capacity in the logistic heart of the UK”, says Mark van Onna, General Manager Real Estate at Bleckmann.

From this new facility Bleckmann will serve existing and new (international) clients within their B2B and B2C channels in Europe and beyond. The building is already in use and will be equipped with modern automation solutions in the future.

Reinardt Van Oel, Chief Operations Officer Belgium & United Kingdom at Bleckmann: “We are proud to open the new site just 18 months after our first location in Magna Park. In the coming five months we will be working on the further fit out of this enormous building. It will result in expanding the total floor area to 550,000 square feet. Part of the building has already been taken in use for the first client.”

By opening this new distribution center, Bleckmann creates additional employment opportunities in the region. Over time we expect up to 300 new employees to be hired.

Tim Faint, General Manager Operations at Bleckmann: “With this employment opportunities in the area we continue to invest in the future of Bleckmann in the UK.”

Joe Garwood, Senior Development Director at GLP: “We are delighted to be working with Bleckmann again after the success of Tornado 186 and looking forward to supporting them as they continue to grow in Magna Park Lutterworth”.