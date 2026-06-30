New facet: Diamonds Factory unveils major rebrand

British jewellery retailer Diamonds Factory has undergone a major rebrand, according to a press release. The London-based company, part of Neve Jewels Group, said the overhaul covers its branding, a revamped website and a large-scale creative campaign, and is intended to emphasise its craftsmanship and "direct from the maker" approach.

The rebrand includes the retailer's first advertising campaign, with new imagery taking inspiration from a factory setting. According to the company, major store revamps are also planned across the UK as part of the change.

"Diamonds Factory is reintroducing itself, not because the product or proposition has changed, but because the brand is finally ready to match it," said Chloe Heyes, brand director, adding that the company wanted its marketing to communicate its design expertise.

Credits: Diamonds Factory

Managing director Matt Gratze said the business now operates in 21 countries with a product range sold direct from the maker, and that further activity would follow during the year.

Diamonds Factory has more than 15 years of experience in the jewellery industry and specialises in engagement rings.