News Articles Introducing the GFA Mapping of Global EPR for Textiles Introducing the GFA Mapping of Global EPR for Textiles

Global Fashion Agenda (GFA) is proud to introduce the GFA Mapping of Global Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) for Textiles, an informative and evolving resource designed to document the proliferation of textile EPR schemes across the globe. The resource serves as a practical reference for industry stakeholders, policymakers, and sustainability advocates, helping them navigate the complexities of textile EPR schemes and fostering a clearer understanding of their impact and implementation.

By providing a holistic overview of existing and upcoming schemes, GFA is advocating for global harmonisation to simplify compliance, promote innovation, and support effective waste management systems.

Key Highlights from the GFA Mapping of Global EPR for Textiles

A comprehensive overview: The resource captures both compulsory and voluntary EPR schemes across continents, focusing on textiles and apparel. It provides details on their status, obligated producers, products in scope, known Producer Responsibility Organisations (PROs), and other key elements.

Global perspectives: The publication showcases the EU’s pioneering role in legislating EPR for textiles, with other regions including Australia, Chile, and select US states following suit. It also underscores the opportunities and challenges in emerging markets like India and China.

Upcoming milestones: There is an ongoing revision of the Waste Framework Directive (WFD) targeting textiles and food waste, which is expected to be finalised by March 2025, and implemented in 2027. The revision seeks to introduce compulsory and minimum harmonised EPR schemes in the EU.

The fashion industry’s shift towards circularity requires urgent action. EPR schemes play a crucial role in enabling this transition by holding producers accountable for the lifecycle of their products. This mapping empowers stakeholders from policymakers to sustainability advocates with the knowledge to navigate the evolving EPR landscape.

On 1 January 2025 the obligation to separately collect textiles entered into force in the EU, obliging Member States to set-up a separate system for the collection of textiles for re‑use, preparation for re‑use and recycling on their respective territories. The final form of the WFD will therefore determine whether there will be a unified well-functioning EPR across the EU, or whether it will be a patchwork of different rules, with the subsequent increasing compliance costs for companies.

This resource is dynamic and will evolve with input from industry stakeholders. GFA invites your feedback and contributions to ensure the mapping reflects the most accurate and comprehensive insights. Share your knowledge and recommendations at policy@globalfashionagenda.org.