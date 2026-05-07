Nidecker Group Appoints OneTurn to Lead EMEA distribution for etnies, éS and Emerica

To strengthen its market presence and accelerate growth across the EMEA region, the Nidecker Group today announced a strategic partnership that appoints OneTurn as the lead distribution and regional operations partner for the skateboarding brands etnies, éS and Emerica.

Under the partnership, OneTurn will oversee wholesale operations, e-commerce, regional marketing, and apparel development for the brands across the region. The brands remain owned by the Nidecker Group and continue to operate as part of the company’s global portfolio of boardsports brands.

Credits: Nidecker Group; Emerica

Founded in 1887, the Nidecker Group is a family-owned company led by brothers Henry, Xavier and Cédric Nidecker, with a long history of building authentic brands within board sports. Following the group’s expansion into skateboarding, the partnership with OneTurn represents an important step in strengthening the presence of etnies, éS and Emerica across the EMEA markets.

Headquartered in Anglet, France, OneTurn was founded by industry veterans Joost Grootswagers and Antoine Lanusse. The company operates a dedicated platform for boardsports and lifestyle brands, bringing together expertise in wholesale, retail operations, e-commerce and brand development across key international markets. OneTurn currently powers the European presence of Volcom, Spyder, and Aspen Collection.

Through this partnership, OneTurn will support the continued development of etnies, éS and Emerica by strengthening relationships with key wholesale partners, expanding direct-to-consumer channels, and building regional marketing and apparel initiatives tailored to skateboarding communities across EMEA.

Credits: Nidecker Group; éS

“We are proud to partner with OneTurn to lead our EMEA business for etnies, éS and Emerica,” said the Nidecker brothers, Henry, Xavier and Cédric. “These brands sit at the heart of skate footwear, and we are deeply committed to building them for the long term. Our partnership with OneTurn sharpens that focus—allowing us to lead product and global marketing, while OneTurn drives accelerated growth across the EMEA region. We’re proud to join forces with Joost, Antoine and the entire OneTurn team as we elevate these brands and shape the next chapter together.”

Joost Grootswagers, Founder of OneTurn, added: “We are proud to welcome etnies éS and Emerica into the OneTurn platform. These are authentic skate brands with real heritage, and they fit naturally alongside our existing portfolio. Our priority is to support retailers, strengthen local market execution and build long-term relevance for the brands across Europe.”

Credits: Nidecker Group; etnies

Pierre-André Senizergues, Founder of etnies, éS and Emerica, said he has “full confidence in Joost and his team” as they take on this important role for the region. He added: “With his deep knowledge of the brands, the market, and the culture of skateboarding, I believe Joost is well positioned to guide etnies, éS and Emerica successfully in the EMEA region. This partnership ensures continuity and confidence for retailers, partners, and consumers, while staying true to the skateboarding heritage that has defined these brands from the beginning.”

The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to support long-term growth for the brands while maintaining their deep roots in skateboarding culture, with the partnership launching through Fall 2026 deliveries and continuing into the Spring 2027 pre-order season.