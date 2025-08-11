Odlo joins Bluesign as official system partner

Performance apparel brand Odlo has announced a new partnership with Bluesign, a specialist in sustainable textile production. The collaboration is intended to strengthen the company’s commitment to responsible manufacturing practices and material selection.

Bluesign is known in the textile sector for its rigorous standards for chemical safety, environmental management, and supply chain transparency. By becoming a Bluesign system partner, Switzerland-based Odlo will align its operations with these criteria to foster a systematic approach to safer chemistry and reduced environmental impact. The partnership will begin later this year with a comprehensive assessment of Odlo’s chemical and environmental management systems.

Following the assessment, Odlo will create a roadmap for certifying specific products under the Bluesign criteria. This approach is part of the brand’s broader ‘Choose with care’ sustainability strategy, which prioritizes deliberate decisions regarding materials, energy consumption, and strategic partnerships.

Credits: Odlo

About Odlo

Founded in Norway in 1946 and now headquartered in Switzerland, Odlo has a heritage in designing technical performance apparel, from pioneering thermal base layers for Olympic athletes to innovating multi-layer systems for outdoor sports. Today, the brand continues to serve both professional athletes and outdoor enthusiasts with products designed for performance, comfort, and durability.

About bluesign

Bluesign works across the textile value chain to minimise environmental impact, ensure chemical integrity, and enhance transparency, providing partners with verified data and tools for continuous improvement.

Through this partnership, Odlo seeks to make measurable progress on its sustainability journey, balancing performance innovation with environmental responsibility.