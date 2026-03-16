OTB Group presents sustainability and technology progress to His Majesty King Charles III during a Fashion Task Force meeting of the Sustainable Markets Initiative

OTB, the international fashion and luxury group that owns the brands Diesel, Jil Sander, Maison Margiela, Marni and Viktor&Rolf, as well as the companies Staff International and Brave Kid, and holds a stake in the Amiri brand, met His Majesty King Charles III at Buckingham Palace during a private session with the Sustainable Market’s Initiative’s Fashion Task Force, chaired by Federico Marchetti.

Represented by its Chairman Renzo Rosso and Sustainability Ambassador Andrea Rosso, OTB shared its progress in sustainability and technology, demonstrating how central these priorities are to the Group’s long-term vision.

During the discussion, OTB presented a pilot Digital Product Passport project, which anticipates the upcoming European regulatory framework. The initiative combines blockchain registration and NFC technology to enhance product transparency, authenticity and traceability, and is designed to be progressively implemented across all the Group’s brands.

In this context, OTB works closely with the Aura Blockchain Consortium, serving as a Steering Member, to advance secure and scalable digital traceability solutions across its portfolio of luxury brands.

“The future of fashion is built on clear and shared principles, where creativity remains at the heart of the industry, sustainability guides our choices, and technology acts as an enabler of long-term development. Meaningful progress in these areas can only be achieved through collaboration and the contribution of the entire fashion ecosystem. Sustainability is a fundamental value and has always been a priority for our Group. We pursue it through a range of initiatives, including the increasing use of responsible materials across our brands, while maintaining a strong commitment to social sustainability through the work of the OTB Foundation. I have great admiration for the attention and dedication that His Majesty King Charles III has devoted to these themes over many years, and it was a great honour to share with him the progress we are making. Today, in particular, we were pleased to present our sustainability commitment also from a technological perspective, highlighting the projects we are developing with Aura in the field of the Digital Product Passport,” commented Renzo Rosso, OTB Group Chairman and founder.

As part of the Sustainable Markets Initiative, OTB actively participates in the working groups of the Fashion Task Force, with Diesel contributing expertise and recommendations to an initiative focused on advancing interoperable Digital Product Passports in the textile sector.