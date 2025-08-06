Pandora selects RISE with SAP as foundation for global growth

Pandora, the Danish jewellery brand operating in over 100 countries worldwide, has chosen RISE with SAP, featuring SAP S/4HANA Cloud, as the foundation for further international growth and digital transformation. This selection of SAP is part of a broader strategy to enhance customer experience and streamline processes.

Pandora has evolved in over four decades from a small family business in Copenhagen to a global brand with 37,000 employees and a turnover of 4.2 billion euros. With a strong focus on customer experience, Pandora aims to accelerate its digital strategy to serve customers personally and efficiently across all channels.

“Pandora is a brand about love and celebrating special moments,” says Mariane Heidingsfelder, senior vice president business transformation at Pandora. “Our digital strategy is entirely focused on improving the consumer experience. This is our highest priority.”

Solution: RISE with SAP and SAP S/4HANA Cloud

To realise these ambitions, Pandora opted for RISE with SAP. Thanks to SAP S/4HANA Cloud, the company can standardise, simplify and better integrate processes globally. This helps create a streamlined and data-driven organisation, from production to shop floor.

“I strongly believe that business and technology are inextricably linked,” says Heidingsfelder. “We are digitalising our processes from start to finish: from production and headquarters to stores and customer interaction.”

The choice of a cloud-based ERP environment also simplifies work for employees. User-friendly dashboards and streamlined processes allow more time to be spent on customer interaction and innovation. “In the store, we want employees to be able to find all information in one place, so they can better assist customers,” says Heidingsfelder.

Scalable growth and AI innovation

With SAP S/4HANA Cloud, Pandora is not only laying a robust foundation for process optimisation, but also for innovation with embedded AI. The company is currently exploring how this smart functionality can further support employees. “We deliberately started small and are learning along the way how we can use technology to help colleagues work more efficiently and smartly,” says Heidingsfelder. “From there, the sky is the limit.”

Pandora’s approach is a prime example of how technology and culture reinforce each other. “We are an open organisation that dreams, dares, cares and delivers,” Heidingsfelder concludes. “We want to get the most out of technology and thus realise our growth ambitions.”