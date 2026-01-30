Primark prepares to reach 21 markets as it accelerates Middle East expansion with Bahrain and Qatar

Primark, the global fashion retailer, today announces its expansion plans in the Middle East following the successful opening of its first store in Kuwait, at The Avenues, in October 2025.

In partnership with leading international retail franchise operator Alshaya Group, Primark will open three stores in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates in the first half of the year, with the first store opening on March 26 at Dubai Mall. Primark is also set to open stores in two new markets, Bahrain and Qatar, by the end of 2026.

With thousands of customers expected to attend the opening of Primark’s highly anticipated flagship store in Kuwait in October 2025, shoppers in Dubai will be the next to experience Primark’s unique offering, ranging from the latest fashion trends to everyday products, all at unbeatable prices across women’s, men’s, children’s, homeware and beauty.

Primark stores in Dubai will open at Dubai Mall (March 26), City Centre Mirdif (April), and Mall of the Emirates (May). Later in 2026, Primark will also open in Bahrain (City Centre Bahrain) and Qatar (Doha Festival City). Primark and Alshaya Group will work together on future expansion plans in the region.

Eoin Tonge, Primark's interim CEO, said: “ It was amazing to see the customer reaction to the opening of our first ever store in Kuwait, which truly demonstrates the potential of our brand in the Middle East. We are now delighted to announce the expansion of our franchise partnership with Alshaya Group with five stores opening throughout 2026 in the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Bahrain, starting with Dubai Mall in March. This is an exciting time for us and our growth, as we aim to be present in as many as 21 countries .”

John Hadden, CEO of Alshaya Group, said : “ We are incredibly proud to partner with Primark to bring this long-awaited brand to customers in the region and look forward to opening the next five stores across the three countries this year. This is just the beginning: we will work with Primark to grow the brand, and after such a fantastic opening in Kuwait, the next stop will be Dubai in March!”

After more than 55 years, Primark now has more than 475 stores in 18 countries across the UK, Europe, the Middle East, and the US. The retailer is also preparing to expand into existing markets, including the opening of its first flagship store in Manhattan, New York, this spring, after recently celebrating its 10th anniversary in the US last year.