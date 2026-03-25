Protest Sportswear announces partnership with Diadema Distribution in Italy

Protest Sportswear is entering into a new partnership in Italy with the agency Diadema Distribution. This marks the end of a ten-year collaboration with distributor Option Sports. With this strategic move, the Dutch sport and lifestyle brand aims to further strengthen its position in the Italian market and unlock new growth opportunities. Diadema Distribution will be responsible, effective immediately, for the representation and further development of Protest Sportswear in Italy.

Diadema Distribution is an Italian agency specialized in the import and distribution of sports equipment, apparel, and accessories. The company already works with well-known brands such as Goldbergh and Dale of Norway. It was founded out of a passion for sport, a strong focus on innovation, and the ambition to bring contemporary and forward-thinking products to the Italian sports market. At the core of their approach is the athlete—both professional and recreational. In addition, they place great emphasis on products that enhance outdoor lifestyles, combining functionality with a strong sense of aesthetics. This approach aligns seamlessly with the DNA of Protest Sportswear.

Wesley van Wijnbergen, Managing Director of Protest Sportswear, looks positively at the new collaboration: "While we have had a very strong partnership with Option Sports over the past years, it was time to take the next step. We see significant growth opportunities in Italy and have therefore strategically chosen to move to an agency model. Diadema Distribution has a strong market position, allowing us to serve the market more directly and continue to grow. I am pleased that they believe in our brand and look forward to further strengthening Protest’s position in Italy together, enabling turnover to develop in line with the rest of Europe."

De Masis Valentina, from Diadema Distribution, adds: "We are excited to begin this collaboration. We strongly believe in the potential of the brand. We share a vision focused on the strategic growth of the brand, with the goal of strengthening its position in the sport and outdoor segment and further consolidating its presence. Protest is a brand with a clear DNA and an authentic voice. Our role will be to bring our knowledge of the Italian market to unlock its full potential, building a strong and long term distribution network that is fully aligned with its positioning. The project will focus on targeted development, prioritizing retail partners who are able to understand and communicate the brand’s identity, with a focus on consistency, visibility and sustainable growth.”

Diadema Distribution will focus on all seasons of Protest Sportswear. Thanks to their strong sales network, both the summer and winter collections, as well as the Urban Outdoor line, are well aligned with the different types of retailers within their portfolio. In addition, Diadema Distribution will also represent the brand 8848 Altitude.

Transition Phase

From a practical perspective, there will be a short transition period. Option Sports will remain responsible for delivering all pre-orders already placed for the SS26 (summer) and AW26/27 (winter) seasons. Diadema Distribution will take over responsibility for all reorders for these seasons and will soon begin sales of the SS27 collection.