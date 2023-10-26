PTC Retail Launches Flex Insights Platform

Leveraging PTC’s ThingWorx® IoT technology, Flex Insights connects data across enterprise systems and applies AI capability to enable brands and retailers to make faster and better decisions.

In response to customer and market demands, PTC Retail is proud to announce the availability of Flex Insights – a low-code platform designed to help brands and retailers unlock the power of their data to drive faster and better decision-making during planning and product development.

Flex Insights extends the industry leading capabilities and feature-rich functionality of PTC’s retail product lifecycle management platform, FlexPLM, and is available through simple, visual, easy to use and intuitive apps, including, but not limited to, critical path management, compliance tracking, visual line planning and sustainability analytics. Personalization features improve the user experience and put real-time data, imagery, and actionable insights at user’s fingertips.

“We’re constantly striving to improve business processes to drive speed, collaboration and efficiency,” says Corina Brügger, Service Transition Manager at Intersport. “The Flex Insights Critical Path Management app shows everyone the status of each product and the steps that need to be complete to get our products to market faster.”​

PTC’s easy-to-deploy, and configurable apps empower brands and retailers to access actionable intelligence most important to their specific business needs and challenges. For example:

The Critical Path Management app provides product teams and senior management with up-to-the-minute views of the progress of each product and across the entire season’s line, enabling them to quickly address steps needed to get them to market on time.

The Compliance Tracking app allows product teams to define what sustainability and social compliance documents are required for specific products, and to track and manage the data in those documents to support reporting.

The Sustainability app enables rapid integration between FlexPLM and leading sustainability solutions, such as Worldly (formerly Higg) and Made2Flow. Product, material, and supplier scorecards in the app provide users with the data they need to proactively impact corporate sustainability goals and manage compliance and certifications.

The Visual Line Planning app automates seasonal line reviews, making it easier to set up reviews, collaborate with remote team members, capture notes, and update plans.

“In today’s fast-paced environment, brands and retailers have no shortage of data, but many continue to struggle with how to harness their critical business information. They spend a lot of time managing data and generating reports, yet still find it difficult to get the right information, to the right people, in the right format quickly enough to make meaningful business decisions,” says Bill Brewster, Senior Vice President, and General Manager of PTC’s Retail Business Unit. “I’m thrilled to announce the availability of Flex Insights, with its ability to analyze large amounts of data, this customer proven offer from PTC Retail has the ability to help companies make better product development decisions with speed, accuracy and efficiency, uncovering correlations and identifying patterns that were once not possible.”

About PTC Retail

PTC leads the PLM industry for retail, footwear, and apparel. Since introducing the world's first fully-web-based PLM solution, we’ve become a trusted PLM partner to over 1,500 iconic apparel, footwear, fashion, and retail brands that use our FlexPLM platform to create amazing products. Today, in excess of 300,000 people use PTC FlexPLM on a daily basis – with more than 75,000 of them in the global supply chain. We support them with a worldwide team of dedicated retail experts, on the ground in every major fashion hub. For further information, email: re[email protected] or visit: ptc.com | LinkedIn | Instagram |X/Twitter