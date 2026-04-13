Regeneration 2030: the next destination of Louis Vuitton’s Committed Journey

At the heart of Louis Vuitton lies a simple truth since the first travel trunks were created: the world is meant to be explored. Today, as climate change, biodiversity loss, and water scarcity threaten our planet, Louis Vuitton is evolving its commitment guided by innovation and science—moving beyond preservation toward regeneration, supporting ecosystems and communities for generations to come.

Regeneration means rethinking how Louis Vuitton creates and transforming the way the House sources, designs and manufactures — to do more with less. It involves extending the life of its creations, accelerating innovation in materials, reducing transport impacts and lowering the environmental impact of operations and activities. Guided by Louis Vuitton’s Creative Circularity approach, applied across the full life cycle of all creations, this effort mobilizes a global network of partners and integrates circular principles at every stage of the value chain.

This ambition builds on a long-standing commitment

For years, Louis Vuitton has acted to extend the life of its creations, integrate eco-design across all product categories, windows, fashion-shows and exhibitions, reduce impacts from operations and apply high standards for sourcing and traceability across the value chain. Since 2020, these efforts have been structured under Our Committed Journey, Louis Vuitton’s sustainable development roadmap, aligned with LVMH’s LIFE 360 program. This progress both shapes and inspires the next phase and challenges the House to go further. Through the next chapter to 2030, Louis Vuitton mobilizes the full force of its ecosystem: teams across all métiers, workshops, stores, suppliers, partners and institutions — in a collective movement driven by cooperation and continuous improvement, towards regeneration. Regeneration 2030 is structured around three pillars: contributing positively to environmental transition, by continuing to deploy Circular Creativity, and innovating in sustainable operations — ensuring environmental impact is addressed across the full life cycle of each creation.

1. Sourcing Responsibly

To strengthen responsible sourcing across materials and packaging, Louis Vuitton has significantly increased the share of certified and recycled materials over the past five years, rising from 52% in 2020 to 98% in 2025. Today, 100% of the origins of the House’s natural raw materials — including plant- and animal-based alternatives — are traceable. No leather is sourced from areas subject to recent deforestation. This is a key area of focus, as raw materials account for approximately 50% of Louis Vuitton’s carbon footprint. The LV Rivoli sneaker, launched in April 2025, reflects the approach of responsible sourcing. It features a recycled sole developed through the recovery of 1,234 pairs of trainer soles to produce 3,000 pairs of Rivoli soles, incorporating 66% certified sustainable materials. The upper uses lower-impact leather sourced from LWG certified tanneries; the lining is composed of 87% recycled polyester and polyamide; and the laces are made from 100% recycled polyester.

Credits: Louis Vuitton

Produced in Louis Vuitton’s Fiesso d’Artico workshop, powered by renewable electricity, the Rivoli sneaker represents the House’s first project developed within a closed-loop system, through collaboration between internal teams and external partners. Across packaging, the House has also reduced single-use virgin plastic by 90% compared to 2019. Initiatives to improve recyclability include the elimination of 33 tons of magnets per year through the transition to mono-material gifting box — contributing to an estimated reduction of 1,800 tons of CO2 emissions — and the progressive shift of felt bags from conventional cotton to certified organic cotton and recycled cotton.

2. Acting on Climate Change

In line with its climate commitments and its contribution to the objectives of the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement, Louis Vuitton established in 2021 a climate trajectory to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Main contributors are raw materials, transportation and energy consumption; thus, Louis Vuitton’s action plan to reduce CO2 emissions focuses on responsible sourcing, low carbon transportation and less & better energy program.

Responsible sourcing focused on certified and recycled raw materials allowing to decrease emission factor for each of Louis Vuitton’s strategic raw materials; for example, switching from conventional to recycled cotton allows to reduce related carbon emissions by 50%.

Transportation is also a priority area for reduction. Innovation plays a key role in reducing the environmental impact of Louis Vuitton’s supply chain and logistics. For example, in partnership with French startup Grain de Sail, Louis Vuitton is testing lower carbon transatlantic shipping solutions using sailing cargo vessels, with nine crossings completed in 2024 and 2025. This initiative forms part of a broader effort of the House to rethink logistics particularly reducing transport-related emissions.

Credits: Louis Vuitton

Finally, Louis Vuitton is aiming to decrease energy consumption. In Louis Vuitton’s workshops it decreased by 30% between 2021 and 2025, following the implementation of a comprehensive energy reduction plan. Dedicated teams at each site support continuous knowledge sharing and deploy energy-efficiency initiatives across workshops.

Recent workshops, such as l’Oratoire in central of France, are designed using a bioclimatic approach to reduce energy demand at source, achieving up to 40% greater efficiency compared with earlier facilities. In addition, Louis Vuitton is accelerating the use of renewable energy: in 2025, 95% of the electricity consumed in workshops came from renewable sources, compared with 69% in 2020. As an example, ten workshops and logistic sites are now fully equipped with photovoltaic panels. Louis Vuitton’s climate action also extends to stores. Today, 91% are equipped with energy-efficient LED lighting systems, compared with 32% in 2020, contributing to significant reductions in lighting-related energy consumption.

3. Committing to Circular Creativity

Louis Vuitton applied circular principles across products, windows, and events. In 2025, all product categories integrate environmental criteria starting at the design stage.

The House’s Circular Creativity strategy is structured around four action levers: reducing consumption of raw materials and the generation of waste; reusing scraps and surplus materials wherever possible, recycling materials that cannot be reused; and designing long-lasting products, including through refillable formats and expanded Care and Repair services.

Refillable/Rechargeable products Over past five years, Louis Vuitton has introduced eco-designed refillable formats across several product lines. All fragrances and products from La Beauté Louis Vuitton lines are designed to be refillable.

Reuse initiatives The Boro Landscape Denim collection, presented during the Men’s Fashion Show in January 2025, reinterpreted iconic bags such as the Speedy, Keepall, and Neverfull using denim panels sourced from existing stock (over 3,000 linear meters). Linings were produced from reused materials, and handles were crafted from 100% lower-impact leather sourced from LWG certified tanneries.

Credits: Louis Vuitton

Finally, Louis Vuitton seeks to reduce the environmental footprint of the fashion shows, exhibitions and windows across their life cycle: first by prioritizing renting, then by choosing certified/recycled materials when designing and finally by reusing or donating at the end of use.

Thereby, in 2025, 97% of materials used in fashion shows were reused or recycled.

For the Cruise 2026 show in Avignon, wood and paper were 100% certified and sourced from responsibly managed forests and in total, 96% of materials were reused, recycled or donated.

For the Men Spring-Summer 2026 show at Centre Pompidou in Paris, more than half of materials were rented.

Material reuse also extends to retail and cultural installations. In March 2025, 6,000 linear meters of Monogram canvas were repurposed for the Faces and Tools window displays. In November 2025, 243 m² of Monogram canvas from dormant stock was repurposed to cover walls in the Monogram room of the Visionary Journey cultural exhibition in Seoul.