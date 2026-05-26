Rethinking Product Development: Why Fashion’s Next Competitive Advantage Will Be Visibility

Fashion has spent the last decade reinventing customer experience, branding and speed to market — yet one of the industry’s most commercially critical functions remains largely overlooked: product development.

Behind every successful collection sits the complex concept-to-market process that determines whether a product is manufacturable, profitable, compliant and scalable. But as fashion cycles accelerate, margins tighten and sustainability regulation intensifies, many brands are still relying on fragmented workflows built around Excel spreadsheets, email chains and disconnected specialist software.

The issue is no longer a lack of tools. It is a lack of visibility.

Data exists across the value chain, but too often it remains siloed, duplicated and difficult to activate in real time. As a result, brands continue to face late-stage revisions, oversampling, misaligned teams and costly inefficiencies at precisely the moment the industry can least afford them.

At the same time, fashion is facing another challenge: a widening disconnect between traditional technical expertise and the digital expectations of the next generation entering the workforce.

Patternmaking, grading, fit and garment construction still rely heavily on highly specialised human knowledge that is difficult to formalise and transfer. Yet younger teams increasingly expect intuitive, collaborative and digitally connected working environments. Bridging these two worlds is rapidly becoming one of the industry’s biggest operational priorities.

Connecting tools, teams and processes: designing technology as an operating model

For leading fashion businesses, digital transformation is no longer about adding more platforms — it is about creating a connected operating model.

The most advanced brands are moving away from isolated systems toward integrated ecosystems that connect design, materials, product development, sourcing and production through a shared source of truth. When CAD, PLM and collaborative tools operate cohesively rather than in silos, teams can make faster, more informed decisions earlier in the process.

The impact is tangible: reduced friction, fewer interpretation errors, improved technical accuracy, less oversampling and stronger alignment between creative intent and manufacturing reality. In an increasingly volatile market, the ability to create fluid, accessible and actionable product data is becoming a major competitive differentiator.

Why digital transformation remains a people challenge

Technology alone is not enough. The success of any transformation ultimately depends on whether teams are able — and willing — to adopt it.

Fashion product development still depends heavily on tacit, experience-led expertise that often sits with a handful of key individuals. As workforce turnover increases and time-to-market pressures intensify, preserving and transferring that knowledge is becoming more difficult.

At the same time, outdated systems can create resistance among younger talent accustomed to more intuitive digital tools and collaborative workflows.

Putting people back at the centre of transformation means translating technical know-how into scalable digital environments, reducing administrative burden, improving knowledge transfer and enabling teams to focus on higher-value creative and technical work. It also requires a clearer understanding of where automation adds value — and where human expertise remains irreplaceable.

Only then can digitalisation become a driver of resilience rather than disruption.

AI’s real role in fashion product development

Artificial intelligence is quickly becoming one of fashion’s most discussed technologies — but its value depends entirely on the quality of the data beneath it.

Without structured, reliable and contextualised data, AI simply amplifies noise. With the right foundation, however, it can help brands detect inconsistencies earlier, assess feasibility scenarios, anticipate cost and timeline risks, and support faster decision-making across the development cycle.

Rather than replacing expertise, AI has the potential to strengthen it — reducing late-stage changes, minimising material waste and helping teams build more predictable, efficient workflows.

This shift is becoming increasingly urgent with the arrival of Digital Product Passports and expanding traceability requirements. Material origins, environmental impact and production data can no longer be reconstructed retrospectively; they must be embedded from the earliest stages of development.

As a result, the industry is being pushed toward a more connected, materials-first and data-driven operating model.

Visibility will define the next generation of fashion leaders

The divide emerging in fashion will not simply separate digital businesses from non-digital ones. It will separate brands operating with visibility from those still constrained by fragmentation.

As economic pressure, regulatory complexity and supply chain volatility continue to intensify, the ability to connect data, tools and teams is becoming essential to long-term resilience and profitability.

The real risk for fashion brands is no longer delaying AI adoption — it is continuing to develop products within opaque systems that limit agility, traceability and decision-making.

Rethinking product development as a connected, predictive and transparent process — one that enhances rather than replaces human expertise — may ultimately become the industry’s most important transformation.