SANE Standard – Driving Sustainable Change in the Fashion Industry

SANE Standard is dedicated to helping brands navigate the growing challenges of sustainability and ethics in the fashion industry. As consumers demand more transparency, brands must ensure that their products meet high standards for environmental impact, workers' rights, and consumer health. SANE provides a comprehensive certification process that supports brands in making these commitments clear and credible.

Muntagnard: Leading the Way with SANE Certification

One standout example is Muntagnard, which has certified almost all of their products with SANE Standard. Among these, many feature 100% European wool – a valuable material that is often overlooked or wasted in the industry. By certifying their wool products, Muntagnard is setting a positive example of how sustainable practices and local sourcing can go hand-in-hand. This commitment demonstrates how fashion brands can contribute to reducing waste and supporting sustainable material use.

The SANE Standard: A Holistic Approach to Sustainability

The SANE Standard provides a comprehensive framework for brands, addressing not only the environmental impact of production but also ensuring fair labor practices and the safety of consumers. This accessible certification is designed to help brands of all sizes communicate their sustainability efforts in a clear, trustworthy way. The certification aligns with the EU Green Claims Directive, allowing brands to make credible environmental claims to consumers.

Credits: SANE

Collaboration for Broader Impact

SANE Standard has strengthened its position through key partnerships, including joining the Global Deal (OECD) and the SLCP Charter, which aim to address critical issues like fair wages and reducing audit fatigue in supply chains. Additionally, SANE has partnered with Manufy, a sustainable sourcing platform, and is part of the United Nations Fashion and Lifestyle Network, collaborating on a global scale to drive sustainability in fashion.

Meeting Consumer Expectations

With sustainability increasingly at the forefront of consumer purchasing decisions, certifications like SANE Standard are essential for brands looking to differentiate themselves in a crowded market. These certifications not only help brands align with global standards but also offer consumers greater confidence in the ethical and environmental practices behind the products they purchase.

Call to Action

As the demand for responsible fashion continues to grow, brands are encouraged to explore how certifications like SANE Standard can support their journey towards more sustainable and ethical practices.