SCAYLE wins new customers with a total contract volume of around EUR 100 million in 2022

The e-commerce platform SCAYLE has been recording large increases in the segment of enterprise customers in the current calendar year 2022, including Deichmann Group, Fielmann as the market leader in optics, the fashion brands of s.Oliver Group, the online fashion retailer DefShop, as well as the soccer club FC Bayern Munich. These brands will migrate their online shops to SCAYLE, the software-as-a-service solution by ABOUT YOU. Previously used technologies from providers such as SAP, Salesforce, Shopify, or self-developed e-commerce software will be replaced. SCAYLE provides the companies with state-of-the-art software architecture (headless, API-first), a range of functionalities for building their international D2C business, marketplace capabilities, omnichannel functions, as well as many features for improving the customer experience in the respective online shop. With SCAYLE, the brands get the full range of ABOUT YOU’s commerce infrastructure in a flexible solution as an enterprise cloud license product.

From the license and service contracts signed with the enterprise customers, SCAYLE secures a total contract volume of around EUR 100 million over the contract period. [1] “Today, growth in e-commerce requires extremely high demands upon a shop system. We are very proud of the positive response we have been receiving to SCAYLE being in the market,” explains Tarek Müller, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of ABOUT YOU and SCAYLE. “Not only are we able to support our corporate customers technologically, but also on the business side with our operational experience, which we as a retailer prove and further expand directly in the market every day.”

Omnichannel commerce platform for Deichmann Group

Deichmann Group wants to further strengthen its online and omnichannel business, modernize its shop business, and grow internationally. To achieve these goals, Europe’s largest footwear retailer is migrating its brands DEICHMANN, Ochsner Sport, and vanHaren to SCAYLE. The multi-brand group uses the complete back-end solution for shop management including order management systems (OMS), product data management (PIM), and checkout – and is becoming a marketplace. At the same time, SCAYLE is integrating more than 4,200 shops of the Deichmann Group into the commerce platform to further optimize the combination of offline and online offerings. “We seek to use the latest commerce technology to lay the foundation for offering our customers a great shopping experience worldwide across all channels in the future. SCAYLE provides ideal conditions for this and has convinced us with its great retail expertise,” explains Sven-Severin Canisius, CIO at Deichmann.

Tech platform for multi brand s.Oliver

With SCAYLE, s.Oliver Group established a unified e-commerce platform for its three brands s.Oliver, comma, as well as LIEBESKIND BERLIN and, thereby, bundling processes in a holistically efficient manner. Thanks to the multi-shop functionality of SCAYLE, s.Oliver Group can maintain and control product data from a central data pool, individually distributing it via the front ends of the brand shops and the respective localized international shops. “SCAYLE is unique as a provider of commerce technology because we not only get a modern, custom-fit solution for our brands but also a partner with whom we can grow side by side – no matter what. No market provider can create such synergies so quickly for a multi brand like us,” explains Maurice Taake, Head of Digital Delivery at s.Oliver Group.

Internationalizing e-commerce business for the FC Bayern Munich

FC Bayern Munich chose SCAYLE as its new e-commerce platform to internationalize the retail business, expand the omnichannel model, and adapt the online shops to local conditions and user experience. Not only does the SCAYLE team support FC Bayern technologically but also strategically together with the experts at ABOUT YOU; for example, in the development of new, relevant lifestyle assortments and its operational experience in the respective markets. By using SCAYLE’s technology, FC Bayern will create innovative and personalized experiences for its fans, including tech tools such as the jersey configurator, and further expand its marketplace business. “We aim to offer the best possible shopping experience to our fans around the world on all our channels. For this, SCAYLE and ABOUT YOU are the best partners since they successfully prove their expertise every single day,” explains Peter Romics, Director Merchandising & Licencing at FC Bayern.

DefShop internationalizes and becomes a marketplace

The streetwear retailer DefShop seeks to turn the lifestyle of the Gen Z into an international experience: country-specific – Europe-wide. To achieve this, the style authority of the hip-hop scene puts its trust in SCAYLE’s flexible commerce technology, including already integrated PIM, OMS, shop management, and white-label checkout. “We do not simply want to be fashion-forward but are also committed to future technologies such as NFTs or a modern e-commerce offer. With SCAYLE, we cannot only quickly move closer to our international target group by implementing fully localized country shops. But we can grow dynamically with the respective market,” says Dr. Franco Luca, CEO of DefShop. “As SCAYLE has a large set of out-of-the-box functionalities, we can precisely aim our growth targets. In particular, the capability to quickly become a marketplace convinced us. It allows us to offer our customers an even wider range of products and to cater to their wishes more individually. SCAYLE provides us with a highly scalable standard on which we can build flexibly – no matter what the next big trend will be.”

SCAYLE on expansion course

Since 2018, ABOUT YOU has been marketing its shop software as a licensed product, as well as other business services to other companies in the enterprise sector; since the end of 2021, under its own brand SCAYLE. Ever since, SCAYLE has successively expanded its business in German-speaking countries, massively extended its customer portfolio and won companies such as Orsay, Atelier Goldner, Kapten & Son, and 6PM. Based on its success in Germany, SCAYLE is currently accelerating its internationalization plans in further EU countries. Therefore, dedicated sales teams were set up in the UK, Benelux, and Nordics in 2022.

[1] Planned revenue of customers within the contract period were multiplied by SCAYLE’s respective licence fee. The about 100 million euros are technology revenue only and do not include revenue from affiliated companies or shareholders.