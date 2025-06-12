STICHD 2024 Impact Report highlights sustainable progress and supplier engagement

STICHD has released its 2024 Impact Report, the company’s fourth annual sustainability disclosure. The report highlights progress across environmental initiatives, social responsibility and governance practices, reflecting STICHD’s forward-thinking, data-driven approach.

Key 2024 sustainability findings include:

Materials: 78% of product materials were sourced from preferred sources (recycled, organic or other certified fibers).

Emissions cuts: Total greenhouse gas emissions fell 17% since 2021

Renewable energy: 100% of electricity for all STICHD offices, warehouses and stores now comes from renewable sources (achieved in partnership with parent PUMA Group).

The company deepened collaboration with suppliers to drive environmental and social improvements, crediting partners that invest in energy efficiency and clean technology. This enhanced supplier engagement is supported by shared renewable energy targets for the coming years. STICHD even convened a dedicated supplier meeting in 2024 to communicate these new climate targets and foster shared commitment.

Credits: STICHD

The new Wellbeing Model

Beyond environmental metrics, the Impact Report highlights human-centric achievements. In 2024, STICHD employees logged 2,048 hours of professional training and 1,726 hours of participation in community projects. The company also introduced a new Wellbeing Model and programs to support employee health and work-life balance. These initiatives underscore STICHD’s commitment to its people and communities, integrating sustainability and wellbeing into every facet of operations.

Credits: STICHD

2024 was also a year of business growth for STICHD. The company launched the Levi’s® Global Collection and partnered with Formula 1® as a trackside retail operator, demonstrating that commercial success can go hand-in-hand with sustainable practices. STICHD aims to build on these milestones, guided by its “Own it. Always.” mantra, and drive further progress through transparency, innovation and collaboration.

All information from this press release comes from the STICHD Impact Report 2024.

The Impact Report can be downloaded on the STICHD website > Sustainability.