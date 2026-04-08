Superdry & Co. partners with Verde Digital to unlock new organic growth channels

Fashion SEO agency Verde Digital has been appointed by global fashion brand Superdry & Co. to support its organic growth strategy following the retailer’s recent rebrand.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Cheltenham, Superdry operates more than 700 stores across 65 countries. The partnership with Verde Digital comes after the brand’s transition to Superdry & Co. in late 2025, marking a new phase for the business as it advances its product offering and digital presence.

Verde Digital is working with Superdry & Co. to deliver technical SEO, on-page optimisation and emerging search support, including GEO and AI search strategies.

The brief focuses on expanding the retailer’s visibility across non-branded search terms, enabling the brand to capture demand from shoppers searching for product categories and styles rather than solely branded queries.

Following an initial SEO audit, Verde Digital identified opportunities to diversify Superdry & Co.’s organic search footprint. While the brand benefits from strong brand recognition and established branded search demand, there is significant potential to grow traffic through category and product-led search queries.

By addressing these technical and content opportunities, Verde Digital aims to increase non-brand organic traffic and complement the retailer’s wider digital marketing activity across paid search and paid social channels.

Joe Hale, Founder of Verde Digital. Credits: Verde Digital

Joe Hale, Founder of Verde Digital, said: “We’re delighted to be partnering with Superdry & Co. at such an important moment in the brand’s evolution. Superdry has a huge global presence and strong brand recognition, but there is a significant opportunity to expand visibility across non-branded search terms that reflect how customers discover fashion online.

“Our focus will be on developing category and non-brand search visibility, helping the brand capture new audiences and support its wider digital growth strategy in the new phase of the business's life.”

Rachel Davies, Senior Performance Marketing Manager at Superdry & Co., added: “As we continue to develop the Superdry & Co. brand, it’s important that our digital presence reflects the breadth of our product offering and style direction.

“Verde Digital demonstrated a strong understanding of the fashion search landscape and the role SEO can play in supporting both brand discovery and long-term growth. We’re looking forward to working together to strengthen our organic visibility globally.”