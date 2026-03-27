Supply Chain Insights : International Transport | e- SCM Solutions

In a global production environment shaped by unpredictable lead times and ongoing logistics disruptions, transport has become a critical component of the fashion and luxury supply chain. Limited visibility and complex coordination can lead to costly delays and missed delivery deadlines. To address these challenges, real-time tracking and digital collaboration with suppliers enable better anticipation, optimized transport flows, and stronger supply chain performance.

International production, unpredictable lead times, port congestion

Transport has become a critical link in the fashion supply chain. A few days’ delay? Your collections might not reach stores on time, and your logistics costs could skyrocket. Transport Visibility: A Key Challenge for Fashion & Luxury Lack of visibility, complex coordination with freight forwarders… Discover how to track your shipments from factory departure to warehouse arrival.

Intersport Rethinks Its Procurement Strategy

Centralized Data and Real-Time Tracking

In response to post-Covid delays and a lack of visibility over its orders, Intersport deployed the e-SCM supplier portal to better manage its upstream supply chain.

Results Achieved:

Strengthened supplier collaboration

Early detection of delays

Optimized transport flows

Reduced logistics extra costs

Focus: Transport Module and Supplier Coordination

Key Features of the Module

With e-SCM’s Transport (TMS) module, you can track your shipments in real time, anticipate arrivals, and coordinate all stakeholders: suppliers, freight forwarders, and logistics teams.

Management of carrier tenders

Real-time tracking (factory departure, ETD/ATD, ETA/ATA)

Delivery/receipt planning

Centralized documents: packing lists, labels, customs documents, delivery notes, quality control,

Supplier Relationship Management: A Performance Lever

Want to improve collaboration with your suppliers and gain control over your procurement operations? Our SRM guide provides concrete solutions to structure and strengthen supplier relationships!

Consult the e-SCM SRM Guide