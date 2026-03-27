Supply Chain Insights : International Transport | e- SCM Solutions
In a global production environment shaped by unpredictable lead times and ongoing logistics disruptions, transport has become a critical component of the fashion and luxury supply chain. Limited visibility and complex coordination can lead to costly delays and missed delivery deadlines. To address these challenges, real-time tracking and digital collaboration with suppliers enable better anticipation, optimized transport flows, and stronger supply chain performance.
International production, unpredictable lead times, port congestion
Transport has become a critical link in the fashion supply chain. A few days’ delay? Your collections might not reach stores on time, and your logistics costs could skyrocket. Transport Visibility: A Key Challenge for Fashion & Luxury Lack of visibility, complex coordination with freight forwarders… Discover how to track your shipments from factory departure to warehouse arrival.
Intersport Rethinks Its Procurement Strategy
Centralized Data and Real-Time Tracking
In response to post-Covid delays and a lack of visibility over its orders, Intersport deployed the e-SCM supplier portal to better manage its upstream supply chain.
Results Achieved:
- Strengthened supplier collaboration
- Early detection of delays
- Optimized transport flows
- Reduced logistics extra costs
Focus: Transport Module and Supplier Coordination
Key Features of the Module
With e-SCM’s Transport (TMS) module, you can track your shipments in real time, anticipate arrivals, and coordinate all stakeholders: suppliers, freight forwarders, and logistics teams.
- Management of carrier tenders
- Real-time tracking (factory departure, ETD/ATD, ETA/ATA)
- Delivery/receipt planning
- Centralized documents: packing lists, labels, customs documents, delivery notes, quality control,
Supplier Relationship Management: A Performance Lever
Want to improve collaboration with your suppliers and gain control over your procurement operations? Our SRM guide provides concrete solutions to structure and strengthen supplier relationships!