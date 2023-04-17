SYKY and Vogue Business Host an Evening with Fashion & Web3 Leaders to Celebrate the Launch of the SYKY Collective

SYKY gathered industry titans and executives from across the luxury fashion and digital design worlds to officially launch the SYKY Collective, a next generation design cohort focused on digital fashion.

The premiere launch event, held in partnership with Vogue Business at Nine Orchard in Lower Manhattan, celebrated the future of fashion and where it uniquely sits at the intersection of culture and technology, and the emerging design possibilities for digital fashion and augmented reality fashion. The inaugural SYKY Collective cohort will feature ten designers who will be selected during the open application period starting April 11th.

Attendance & Special Guests

In addition to the vibrant members of the SYKY Community, the party welcomed many notable attendees:

Industry leading mentors who will guide The SYKY Collective were in attendance, including British Fashion Council CEO Caroline Rush and Clara Mercer, Communications Director; Mark Guiducci, Creative Editorial Director, VOGUE; Megan Kaspar, Founding member of Red DAO.

From Condé Nast: Pam Drucker Mann, Global Chief Revenue Officer and President, U.S. Revenue & APAC; Nicole Phelps, Global Director, Vogue Runway and Vogue Business; Ciara Byrne, VP of New Business Innovation; Maghan McDowell, Senior Innovation Editor at Vogue Business.

The Founder and CEO of SYKY, Alice Delahunt, former Chief Digital & Content Officer at Ralph Lauren and Digital Director at Burberry, was the host of the SYKY Collective Launch Party.

Selby Drummond, CMO of Bumble; JD Ostrow, Founder of Frosty Pop;

SYKY Collective Launch Event

The gathering marks the first SYKY Collective event since the launch of the SYKY platform in January 2023. The event featured a fireside chat between Vogue Business Senior Innovation Editor Maghan McDowell and SYKY CEO Alice Delahunt, where they discussed the vision for the SYKY Collective and how these will become the first luxury fashion houses built for digital fashion.