The award-winning Bscale logistics solution now available locally in UK and the Netherlands

Bleckmann, a leading supply chain management partner for fashion and lifestyle brands, announces the expansion of its Bscale solution to the UK and the Netherlands. Bscale is Bleckmann’s modular, plug-and-play warehousing and fulfilment offering, designed to support brands of all sizes by streamlining access to enterprise-grade logistics services. This geographical expansion marks the next stage of Bscale’s growth journey, enabling more brands to benefit from this innovative solution.

Simplified access to Bleckmann’s expert logistics support

Brands using Bscale benefit from near-immediate access to end-to-end logistics support without the typical barriers to entry often faced by emerging fashion and lifestyle companies, such as for example high upfront costs. Instead, they can start shipping in a matter of weeks. A unique ‘pay-as- you-grow’ model ensures that brands are only charged for the services they use, limiting the initial investment burden.

During the initial pilot based at Bleckmann’s distribution centre in Belgium, Bscale grew from a single client to more than 20. Now, with the two new geographies added, brands looking to expand in the UK, the Netherlands and across Europe can get access to the logistics support they need quicker than ever. The entire process is designed to be as intuitive as possible, with quotes requested online, and all service information accessed through a centralised digital portal.

“Bscale is unique in that it’s designed from the point of view of fashion founders,” explains Maxim Sion, Business Development Manager at Bleckmann and fashion entrepreneur. “We’ve looked closely at how we can best unburden start-up and scale-up brands that might otherwise be managing their logistics themselves or working with a generalist provider. By offering access to the same Bleckmann expertise, infrastructure and technology enjoyed by brands like Karl Lagerfeld, COS and Gymshark, we’re helping companies to stay focused on building their brands while we take care of the logistics.”

Advanced automation drives major efficiency improvements

One of the key advantages of Bscale is access to over 160 years of fashion logistics expertise of Bleckmann, combined with high end logistics processes and automation. Brands like luxury handbag maker Sepi Agari and high-end menswear label Wolk Antwerp are seeing consistent reductions in fulfilment times thanks to the highly efficient and scalable solution. Increased speed does not mean compromising on customer experience in other areas. Additionally, Bscale clients have access to Bleckmann’s portfolio of value-added services. This ensures pristine presentation even as brands’ reach expands.

Scaling up an award-winning logistics solution

With demand for its plug-and-play logistics offering continuing to grow, Bleckmann is excited to support the go-live for its first clients in the UK and the Netherlands. This expanded footprint is also designed to support brands looking to test new markets without the usual associated costs and risks. For example, a brand currently operating from Belgium or the Netherlands, can now move a portion of its inventory to Bleckmann’s new UK Bscale hub in Swindon. This additional capacity will also be operated on a ‘pay-as-you-grow’ basis, allowing the brand to scale in line with demand.

Allowing both more efficient fulfilment and streamlined international growth, Bscale has been recognised within the year of its launch as a leading solution in the industry. At the recent 2025 SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards, it won the ‘3PL Solution of the Year’ category, cementing its position as a tech-enabled logistics toolkit for growing brands. “Bscale was designed as a modular solution, allowing brands to take the next steps on their growth journey in line with their expansion,” adds Maxim. “Now, we are applying that same modular approach to the offering itself, and we look forward to supporting even more brands across more geographies to meet their growth ambitions.”

About Bleckmann

Bleckmann is a market leader in supply chain management (SCM) services for fashion and lifestyle brands. Founded in 1862, Bleckmann evolved from a transportation company to a provider of complete supply chain solutions with specific expertise in e-fulfilment. From its strong base in Europe, the company expanded into the US and Asia, enabling Bleckmann to serve clients around the world. Its investments and extensive experience in IT solutions ensure that Bleckmann offers a unified platform to its clients worldwide. Around 6500 team members are ready to support Bleckmann's clients and fulfil their promises every day. With sales of 641 million euros (revenue 2024), Bleckmann has the scale and flexibility to provide world-class solutions for its clients. For more information, visit www.bleckmann.com