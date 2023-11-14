The Ethical Commerce Alliance has relaunched its website

The Ethical Commerce Alliance has a new digital home: A website update with an expanded menu and more content items to choose from. It can easily be navigated through a comprehensive menu bar at the top. Retaining its outstanding graphics and cutting edge design in a cookie free environment, it now offers expanded information about its origins, mission and guiding principles. A resourceful content page with all podcast episodes, past events and a blog site complements the enhancement. A new page has been added to give members and friends in the network information about the membership program and its how to get involved.

The Ethical Commerce Alliance is an industry network of retailers and brands committed to Ethical AI. The ECA is an independent, open space for education and knowledge sharing, including clear guidelines to avoid privacy violations and expert support on how to navigate AI potentials and risks with confidence beyond the legal framework.