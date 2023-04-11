Introducing the ‘Solidarity Selvedge’ project - a Turkish-Dutch collaboration to set up an exchange program that connects the disaster-stricken Turkish textile community with Amsterdam’s denim network.

“During a dinner with the Turkish Denim Deal delegation members in Amsterdam just days after the earthquake, we talked about how we - as a denim community - could join hands to help rebuild the victims’ features” - James Veenhoff, House of Denim board member.

Following the disastrous earthquake in Anatolia, our first concern was to help people with food, shelter and medicine. However, as our scope turns to repair and rebuild, we wondered how we could show our solidarity on a longer term. How could House of Denim Foundation, Denim City, Jean School and Denim Deal partners help pro- vide perspective, maybe even hope; for denim and fashion students and young industry professionals from the disaster-stricken area?

“Solidarity Selvedge” was established by the Not-for-profit partners to help collect donations for Turkey and Syria earthquake victims These regions have been the heart of textile production and denim fabric manufacture for decades.

Solidarity Selvedge, Denim with a cause

Together with partners from Amsterdam and Turkey, we came up with the ‘Solidarity Selvedge’; a project to raise funds for an annual exchange program that brings together textile students from the earthquake area with students from Jean School and the House of Denim Incubator program. House of Denim will host the group of Turkish students at Denim City Amsterdam and provide a tailor made program.

Limited edition jeans, designed in Amsterdam, made in Turkey

In close collaboration with our partners, we produced a limited series of selvedge jeans, which will be

sold to raise money for funding the exchange. Jean School students designed the fit and House of Denim incubator talents created a unique ‘Richter Scale Tremor’ design, which is disguised as a stitching in the back pocket.

“This subtle, yet iconic design refers both to the earthquake’s tremor and to a heartbeat, symbolizing the impact we hope to make with this new connection.”

After the immediate emergency, we should focus on rebuilding the youth perspective: shaping a future, keeping hope, and developing a career in the denim industry. Together with locale textile & fashion academies, the Kingpins & House of denim community, and the Denim Deal’s NL-Tur industry partnership, we will set up an education & exchange program to connect young makers from Turkey and their contemporaries in Amsterdam. - Mariette Hoitink, Director, House of Denim Foundation & the House of Denim Talent Incubator Program

“It’s great to see Dutch and Turkish industry players come together in this project. A wonderful, 100% organic denim fabric was provided by Bossa Denim, boasting a selvedge of dark ‘pepper’ red and cream, a reference to famous produce from the region. Bossa, Ereks-BlueMatters, APXpress, Denim City, Jean School and House of Denim are supporting this project on a pro-bono basis.” - Romain Narcy, Ereks-BlueMatters.

The limited edition of 1000 pieces will be sold for 250 euros during Kingpins Show Amsterdam, at Denim Days Festival and at the Denim City store + online via the House of Denim IG account.

This is the first step towards a long term commitment to nurture & educate the next generation from both countries Toward a brighter Blue.

Picture: Mika Jansen

Want to join our cause?

Buy a limited edition pair of jeans. Add the upcycled logo t-shirt hand printed in Amsterdam. All proceeds from the Solidarity Selvedge project will be used towards the exchange & education pro- gram for young professionals.

For more information & if you want to collaborate & join our cause please contact Mariette Hoitink House of Denim Foundation [email protected]