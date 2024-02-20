THREEDEEMEE Is Developing VTO Technology for Exact Digital Twins, Tackling Fashions Environmental Cost of Returns

THREEDEEMEE (TDM) is a creative powerhouse breaking the boundaries of what’s possible. With a vision of a future where fashion fits all, and a mission to empower customers to shop with confidence and convenience in a new era of experiential shopping.

TDM is more than just an animation studio creating fashion-forward animations and graphics. To address the issue of e-commerce returns due to incorrect fit, currently 64% of consumers return clothing purchased online because it did not fit correctly, comes TDM Avatars. TDM’s core technology creates digital twins that match consumer’s physical likeness and measurements. By integrating these avatars into retailers’ Web2 and Web3 marketplace, they are revolutionising the way brands and consumers interact. The solution will have full 3D movement, giving customers a true picture of what the garment will look like on them, bringing the fitting room experience into people’s homes.

TDM core technology development, TDM Avatars, will be the answer to fashion's virtual try-on needs. TDM will be the first to offer the fashion-conscious a virtual dressing room and enable the UK to become a leader in the acceleration of fashion industry digitalisation. Addressing the 750,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions emitted from the returns process in the UK in 2022 alone and aiding fashion brands' ability to answer their sustainability goals and adhere to new UK and EU legislation.

Credits: THREEDEEMEE

As simple as capturing a 360 degree video of yourself, THREEDEEMEE scanning measurement system aims to create your exact avatar in seconds to within 1-2% accuracy. With your personalised avatar, you can bring your style to life. Try-on virtual garments and see the perfect colour and style in your image. Helping you decide what suits your exact body shape, size, hair and skin tone.

Say goodbye to the hassle of returns and uncertainty about sizing. Their accurate measurement systems provide you with the perfect size recommendation, giving you fit confidence. By easily choosing the correct size returns will be a thing of the past.

TDM has launched their measuring and scanning system available on their website, with their full VTO technology launch expected for early 2024.