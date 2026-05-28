Tod's Group selects ESW to unlock global ecommerce expansion

ESW, the international growth engine for ambitious brands, today announced a partnership with Italian luxury house Tod's Group to power its international ecommerce expansion across approximately 50 new markets. The rollout encompasses all four brands - Tod's, Roger Vivier, Hogan and Fay - extending direct-to-consumer reach to customers across more than 80 international markets.

Tod's Group has built one of Italy's most recognised luxury portfolios, with an established retail and wholesale network across Europe, United States, Asia and other key international markets. As the Group accelerated growth and responded to rising international demand, the operational challenge grew with it. Managing four distinct brands across multiple continents — each with its own identity, customer expectations and compliance requirements — while navigating a dynamic geopolitical environment, created compounding complexity that traditional infrastructure wasn't built to absorb.

The risk was real: fragmented customer experiences, operational overload, and the cost of building new market infrastructure for every expansion move. For a group with global ambitions, that model wasn't scalable.

Tod's Group selected ESW because the brief demanded more than a platform, it required a partner that could architect an end-to-end international operation around Tod's specific needs, not the other way around. ESW's composable approach allowed the Group to bring all four brands to market simultaneously, without compromising their distinct identities or the consistency of the customer experience across markets.

Unlike rigid, one-size-fits-all solutions, ESW absorbs the operational and compliance complexity that would otherwise fall on Tod's internal teams -localised checkout, payments, duties and tax management, regulatory compliance, and international shipping - across more than 200 markets, integrated seamlessly into Tod's existing ecommerce architecture.

Maria Grazia Pierazzoli, Group Chief Commercial Officer at Tod's Group, said: "As a group with deep roots in Italian craftsmanship and an established retail and wholesale presence across key international markets, we are focused on extending access to our brands beyond our core regions. With this expansion, the Group sets a significant global milestone, positioning its brands among the few luxury players offering such extensive ecommerce accessibility. Customers in these new markets will benefit from local currency checkout, direct brand presence through ecommerce, and a consistent digital brand experience globally.”

Eric Eichmann, Chief Executive Officer at ESW, said: "Tod's Group has built exceptional brands with clear international demand. Our role is to absorb the complexity of getting those brands to market — the duties, compliance, localisation, logistics, so their teams can stay focused on growth and brand experience. That is exactly what ESW is built to do."

About ESW

ESW is the international growth engine for ambitious brands. We absorb the complexity of cross-border commerce — payments, compliance, duties, localisation, shipping and returns — so brands can grow globally with confidence. Our enterprise-grade platform is built for scale but configurable for the world's most complex brands. We architect end-to-end international operations across 200+ markets that fit each brand's exact needs, removing the operational and compliance risk that stands between ambition and growth.

About TOD’S

The TOD'S Group is a symbol of Italian excellence. It is deeply rooted in Italy’s artisan traditions, with a wealth of values that distinguish its vision: a passion for craftsmanship, superb quality and timeless style. Quality and creativity, tradition and modernity. A harmonious blend of these factors runs through the DNA of the TOD'S Group and its brands, each with its own identity: Tod’s, Roger Vivier, Hogan and Fay. This overall vision draws strength from the brands’ synergy in high-end design; it has enabled the Group to emerge as a leader in the footwear, leather goods and clothing sectors with a significant presence in all the global markets.