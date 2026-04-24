Tom Ford Beauty awarded Positive Luxury Butterfly Mark certification

In celebration of Earth Day, TOM FORD BEAUTY is proud to announce it has renewed its participation in the Positive Luxury Butterfly Mark program, a globally respected certification recognizing luxury brands that operate with high sustainability standards across their entire value chain.

The Butterfly Mark is granted following a rigorous, independent assessment based on ESG+ principles — Environmental, Social, Governance and Innovation — and reflects TOM FORD BEAUTY’s ongoing commitment to ethical luxury and responsible business practices.

In collaboration with Positive Luxury, TOM FORD BEAUTY completed an in-depth evaluation of its operations, policies and practices across its value chain. The certification serves as a trusted mark of transparency, enabling consumers to make more informed choices while engaging with brands that are actively working to drive positive change.

As part of its ongoing approach to responsible design, TOM FORD BEAUTY continues to introduce products created with longevity in mind, including refillable formats such as Reserve Lip Color, which is engineered for effortless refill while maintaining the house’s exacting standards of craftsmanship and performance.

Since 2011, Positive Luxury has supported luxury businesses in accelerating their transition to a more sustainable future, helping brands manage risk, embed innovation and build credibility with increasingly conscious consumers. The Butterfly Mark is recognized globally as a symbol of trust, accountability and progress in sustainability.

TOM FORD BEAUTY remains committed to conducting business in a socially responsible manner, partnering with suppliers and consumers alike to foster respect for the planet and to be a positive influence in every community it serves.