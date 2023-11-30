Top speakers and hands-on experience: the first Fashion Transparency Summit brought the industry together

On November 22, 2023, over 150 industry leaders, professionals, and sustainability enthusiasts gathered in Amsterdam for a day full of masterclasses, panel talks, and networking opportunities.

The discussions centered on sustainability data, as well as international and national policies related to transparency in communication and production. Both participants and hosts considered the event a success.

The first Fashion Transparency Summit was initiated by Fashion Cloud and co-hosts Zalando, Wehkamp, Magasin du Nord, EK Fashion, Boozt, De Bijenkorf, and Breuninger and took place in Amsterdam on November 22, 2023. More than 150 guests - including representatives from brands like Bestseller, Tommy Hilfiger, and Marc O’Polo attended the event.

Credits: Fashion Transparency Summit

“In today's era of growing awareness among consumers about the environmental and social impact of their purchases, sharing sustainability data among brands and retailers is not just a choice; it is a necessity.” Gloria Tramontana, Head of Sustainability and ESG, Boozt.

"We see the Fashion Transparency Summit as a unique opportunity to head start cooperation in the Fashion Industry and to find mutual solutions to the challenges we are all facing." says Heid Korterink, Corporate Social Responsibility Manager at Wehkamp. "We successfully united the industry, creating a platform for crucial discussions. The event's quality of visitors, diverse conversations, and esteemed co-hosts exceeded our expectations." Alies ter Kuile, Managing Director, Fashion Cloud.

The summit featured notable speakers like Richard Lawson (Teamlead Circular & Sustainable Products, Zalando), Marie Josephine Mustelin (Political consultant, Danish Chamber of Commerce), and Pernille Storgaard Møller (Sustainability Business Partnering Manager, Bestseller). Masterclasses facilitated hands-on experiences for participating brands, led by experts such as Rachel Cannegieter (Founder, RethinkRebels) and Noor Sanders (Partner Sustainability Services, PwC).

"The Fashion Transparency Summit proved to be a central event for the industry. I was amazed to see how many brands and retailers joined the event and got inspired by the great speeches and networking sessions. I am convinced that formats like this bring us closer to a transparent fashion industry where companies collaborate and learn from each other. I’m happy that I joined the summit and leave to my daily work with lots of new ideas and inspiration.” Juliane Nowakowski, Head of Sustainability & Corporate Responsibility, Tom Tailor.

Reflecting on the Summit, Fashion Cloud is already looking ahead to future events. The B2B platform remains committed to fostering collaboration and driving innovation to promote transparency about sustainability efforts within the wholesale community.