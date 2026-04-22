Trimco Group announces strategic partnership with Retraced to deliver fully integrated transparency solutions

Current market conditions have introduced increasing complexity for textile and footwear brands around the world. A rapidly evolving greentech landscape, combined with accelerating regulatory demands, has created a fragmented ecosystem of overlapping solutions, making it difficult for brands to navigate with confidence. Addressing this challenge, the two specialist solution providers, Trimco Group and Retraced, are combining their expertise to deliver a connected transparency solution, starting from upstream supply chain mapping to on-product communication.

Specialist Forces Coming Together

By aligning Trimco Group’s expertise in labeling, packaging, RFID and variable data solutions with Retraced’s advanced supply chain intelligence platform, brands gain a fully integrated approach to product and supplier data management. Trimco Group is, first and foremost, a global label and RFID solution provider. The company expanded into traceability and transparency as a value-added digital extension of its core labeling business. By building structured data around the care and content label, Trimco Group occupies a unique position in the product lifecycle.

When regulations require product and packaging traceability, few stakeholders are better positioned than the original holder of the physical product data. Retraced, on the other hand, is a SaaS provider focused on upstream supply chain traceability. The platform enables brands to map suppliers, manage sourcing data, validate claims, and collaborate across their supplier network in one connected system. The platform makes verified supply chain and product data accessible via QR codes.

Credits: Trimco Group x Retraced

Credits: Trimco Group x Retraced

Bridging digital and physical

At the core of the partnership is a simple but powerful concept: connecting verified upstream data directly to the physical product through smart labelling. When a consumer, retailer, or regulator scans a QR code produced by Trimco Group, they access structured, credible information — either through Trimco Group’s Digital Manager with ProductDNA® or through the Retraced interface, depending on the brand’s chosen setup. The result is a complete transparency package that supports compliance readiness, strengthens trust, and prepares brands for evolving regulatory frameworks, including the Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation (ESPR).

“Transparency only creates value when it is accessible, structured, and connected to the physical product. By integrating our ProductDNA® platform and labelling expertise with Retraced’s upstream traceability technology, we are making it significantly easier for brands to turn complex supply chain data into clear, credible product information,” says Camilla Mjelde, Sustainability and Compliance Director at Trimco Group.

Credits: Trimco Group x Retraced

Meeting market demand through collaboration

The collaboration reflects a broader market reality: traceability and transparency are a team effort. With increasing regulatory alignment across Europe and beyond, data owners, software providers, and product manufacturers must work together.

“Supply chain data on its own doesn’t create value if it stays in disconnected systems. Brands need to bring that information to the product level in a way that is usable for compliance and communication. By partnering with Trimco Group, we are closing that gap — linking upstream data with on-product solutions in a way that is practical and scalable,” says Roman Houlbreque, Director of Policy Compliance & Patnerships at Retraced.

A coherent solution in a complex market

Many global brands already work with both companies independently. By combining their specialist solutions, the two companies enable brands to consolidate systems, reduce operational complexity, improve data accuracy and future-proof traceability strategies.

“At Trimco Group, we believe that transparency is not achieved in isolation, and it can be built successfully through collaboration,” concludes Camilla Mjelde.