Turkish Touché Privé secures five million dollars for expansion

Turkish fashion platform Touché Privé has secured five million dollars in Sharia-compliant growth funding from Amplify Growth Partnership, a joint venture between Ajeej Capital and Nuwa Capital, to fuel its expansion across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations. The brand, co-founded in 2014 by chief executive officer Enes Can Büyükköse and Miraç Bal, focuses on modest fashion for women aged twenty to forty-five and currently serves customers in over one hundred countries through its omnichannel platform of e-commerce and physical retail.

Expansion begins with Saudi Arabia’s growing fashion market The newly secured funding will primarily support Touché Privé’s expansion into Saudi Arabia, the region’s fastest-growing fashion market. The Turkish brand plans to accelerate the opening of flagship stores in prime locations through a partnership with one of the Kingdom’s largest retail groups. This move is part of the GCC expansion that also targets the UAE and Kuwait, aiming to set new standards for modest fashion by combining high-quality design with a digital-first strategy.

The global modest fashion market is projected to grow from 280 billion dollars to more than 400 billion dollars by 2030, with Saudi Arabia leading this growth with double-digit figures. Touché Privé has demonstrated significant momentum, achieving 102% year-over-year (YoY) growth in 2024 and generating 30 million dollars in revenue. The company attributes its success to building loyalty among millennial and Gen Z women who seek contemporary, design-led modest wear.

“Saudi Arabia is inspiring transformation and modernization globally, from innovation to fashion,” said Büyükköse. “With Amplify Growth’s alliance, we are doubling down on our expansion in the Kingdom and across the GCC. Our mission is to empower women to express themselves confidently through design, community, and modern modesty.”

Sharaf Sharaf, fund head at Amplify Growth, believes Touché Privé is “strongly positioned to lead the GCC’s modest wear market with Saudi Arabia playing a crucial role in their growth strategy,” citing the brand’s rapid growth into a global omnichannel player with sales across one hundred plus countries. Bal, GCC partner at Touché Privé, noted the brand “stands out as the only modest fashion brand uniting design, technology, and community at scale,” which he said makes it a “natural category leader.”

Touché Privé is preparing for additional funding rounds to further scale operations and solidify its leadership ahead of a planned initial public offering (IPO).