Unisport, the football retailer founded in Copenhagen with over 30 years of boot expertise, today announces the launch of Zoai: a first-of-its-kind AI powered creator and Nike boot expert, available now online.

With the biggest tournament of the year officially underway, millions of players and fans are looking for guidance on which Nike boots to wear. Zoai is Unisport's answer: a conversational AI experience and Nike boot expert, sitting alongside long-standing presenter and boot authority JayMike.

Helping players choose the right Nike boots

Zoai is not a standard chatbot. She is a fully realised AI persona, created by Unisport - one of the world’s largest football communities, with over 2 million Unisport FC members, more than one billion yearly reach and trusted by over 12 million followers across social media.

Zoai is a French AI creator based in Paris, lightly obsessed with the game, the gear and the culture surrounding both. Her name is a deliberate signal: Zoai makes the AI identity explicit. Unlike any human expert, she is available around the clock at zoai.unisportstore.com and across selected social channels. She lives at zoai.unisportstore.com and on TikTok, Snapchat and Instagram and is developed by Dutch sports marketing agency On Your Marks.

"Zoai is one of the most ambitious innovation projects we have built at Unisport, but what makes it exciting is not technology alone. It is the way AI allows us to extend the expertise, creativity, and football knowledge our human creators have built over many years. Jay Mike, and our content team remain at the heart of how we connect with the football community. Zoai adds a new layer to that relationship: making trusted Nike boot guidance more accessible, more personal, and available whenever players need it," says Marcos Lemus, social media & creative director at Unisport.

Jay Mike and Zoai. Credits: Unisport

Built for the moment

The timing of Zoai's launch is no coincidence. With one of global football’s biggest moments now underway, Nike has officially unveiled the next generation of its most important football boot franchise: the Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 and Nike Mercurial Superfly 11. Zoai's knowledge base is built entirely around Nike, from the full archive of Nike football boots to everything there is to know about the latest Mercurial launches.

Strategic context

Unisport has always been more than a place to buy football boots. Through community, content and trusted voices like JayMike, Unisport has spent years helping players understand products, compare options and choose the right boots for their game. Zoai is the next step in that same mission: an AI-powered Unisport persona designed to make Nike boot guidance more personal, more accessible and available whenever players need it. She does not replace JayMike or Unisport’s human expertise; she extends it.