Welcome to the Fashion Square Showrooms for the Düsseldorf Fashion Days!

More than 400 showrooms will present their new collections and highlights for spring and summer 2024. Just in time for the Düsseldorf Fashion Days, the updated International Fashion Guide S/S 2024 is available for download and our Fashion Platform is now up to date!

"Fashion is about change, don't you think?" by Peter Lindbergh. Find out about the new trends, collections, reports, showroom addresses, order, and trade fair dates. Find your contact persons, also digitally on our fashion platform . All online changes are updated and supplemented at an early stage. Retailers and interested parties can access the latest information online at any time. You will find the right collections in the international showrooms presented in our int. Fashion Guide S/S2024 as well as on the website.

Fashion in 2024 will be influenced by various factors. Sustainability and environmental awareness will continue to play a major role. Many designers and brands will increasingly rely on sustainable materials and production processes. Digitalization will also play an increasingly important role in the fashion industry. This includes online shopping and virtual try-ons. FSM is very pleased to present you two new brands in the Fashion Guide, which develop their new collections in their own way and also consider the way to sustainable production of innovative materials.