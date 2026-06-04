YKK Announces Decision to Construct a New Factory in India

YKK Corporation (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; President: Koichi Matsushima; hereafter, YKK) has decided to construct a new factory for YKK India Private Limited in India, a country that is rapidly growing as one of the world’s leading producers of textiles and apparel.

YKK India Private Limited will construct a third manufacturing factory in India at “Origins by Mahindra, Chennai,” located in Tamil Nadu in southern India. The new factory will work in coordination with the two existing factories in Haryana in northern India and will be a state-of-the-art facility integrating YKK’s advanced technologies to address the growing domestic demand and export-oriented manufacturing markets.

At the new factory, YKK will also promote locally rooted business operations by expanding employment opportunities in the region and contributing to the local community, while establishing a production system capable of delivering products that meet a wide range of customer needs.