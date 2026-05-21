YKK Corporation Earns Top Honors as a CDP Supplier Engagement Leader for Fourth Consecutive Year

YKK Corporation (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; President: Koichi Matsushima; hereinafter “YKK”) has been selected for top honors by the international environmental non-profit organization CDP (*1) as a Supplier Engagement Leader in their FY2025 Supplier Engagement Assessment (*2) for the fourth year running.

This recognition shows YKK has been assessed as a global leader through its establishment of an effective framework for reducing GHG emissions across the entire supply chain through the clarification of its governance structure and targets, as well as initiatives to reduce GHG emissions in collaboration with suppliers.

In December 2025, YKK was recognized with the top “A” rating in the 2025 Climate Change Survey, which was also conducted by CDP, for the third consecutive year. Going forward, YKK will continue to work on climate change initiatives and transparent disclosure of information, based on the net-zero target outlined by the Science Based Targets (SBT) initiative.

Comment from Takayuki Aoki, Vice President, Procurement & Logistics Department, YKK Corporation

“Since the YKK Sustainability Vision 2050 was formulated in October 2020, we have engaged in various initiatives to achieve our targets. We are guided by the YKK Philosophy of the CYCLE OF GOODNESS ® , which states that “No one prospers without rendering benefit to others.” In addition to our own activities to reduce GHG emissions, we also collaborate with our suppliers via engagement activities to promote initiatives to contribute to reducing emissions globally. Specifically, we are engaging in discussions with strategic partners who share our vision regarding the expansion of production capacity and global supply, with the aim of further expanding the impact of reducing emissions. We are also working to develop an effective structure for reducing GHG emissions through dialogue regarding the presentation of LCA values (*3) verified by third parties. We will continue to enhance our collaboration with our suppliers to help reduce our environmental impact and contribute to bringing about a sustainable society.”

*1 CDP: An international non-profit organization with a global system to disclose environmental information by companies and local governments. Since its inception in 2000, the CDP has led efforts to encourage companies to disclose their environmental impact, reduce GHG emissions, and protect water resources and forests by leveraging capital markets and corporate purchasing power. The organization sends surveys to companies about their environmental activities, then analyzes and evaluates their responses. The number of companies disclosing their data through CDP is on the rise, with over 22,100 companies worldwide that disclosed their environmental data in 2025.

*2 Supplier Engagement Assessment: Companies that respond to the CDP Climate Change Questionnaire and receive the highest rating in their efforts to reduce CO₂ emissions in collaboration with their suppliers, in addition to their climate change score, are selected as “Supplier Engagement Leaders.” View the following for more information on Supplier Engagement Leaders.

*3 Life Cycle Assessment: A methodology for assessing the environmental impact and potential impact of the complete product and process life cycle (raw material extraction, production, consumption, and disposal). Reference standards are ISO 14040 and 14044.

State of Progress Toward the YKK Sustainability Vision 2050

YKK Corporation’s sustainability goal is to achieve climate neutrality by 2050. YKK is working on five themes – Climate Change, Material Resources, Water Resources, Chemical Management, Respect People – and ten SDG goals related to each of these, and each year reports on its state of progress in the YKK Integrated Report, “This is YKK.”

Sustainability and the YKK Philosophy of the Cycle of Goodness ®

YKK is constantly pursuing the creation and realization of a sustainable society through our business. At the core of all our corporate activities is the philosophy of YKK founder Tadao Yoshida, the Cycle of Goodness ® . The idea that “no one prospers without rendering benefit to others” clearly expresses the YKK Group’s corporate spirit of continuing to prosper together with society, customers, related industries, and employees, and is highly compatible with sustainability.

Tadao Yoshida repeatedly shared the essence of this corporate spirit with employees in a variety of ways. His words “business is like building a bridge,” which are connected to the Cycle of Goodness ® , can be understood in terms of the SDGs, as he believed that unless we benefit society as a whole, we will not be able to prosper ourselves. The words “manufacturing like clear spring water” and “trash can be a great resource if it is utilized with ingenuity” are linked to environmental consideration, and the words “the strength of a forest is better than a big tree” are linked to respect for human rights and individuality. Today’s circumstances and context differ significantly from the time when our founding president spoke these words, but a philosophy that is highly compatible with sustainability has nevertheless been at the core of YKK’s management since those early days. It continues to be inherited at the company even today, more than 80 years later.