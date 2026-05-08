YKK Joins ZDHC as a Signatory Supplier, Strengthening Commitment to Eliminating Hazardous Chemicals

YKK Corporation (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; President: Koichi Matsushima; hereafter, YKK) has joined ZDHC (Zero Discharge of Hazardous Chemicals) as a Signatory Supplier as of May 2026.

ZDHC is a global organization centered on the textile and apparel industry, with the objective of eliminating hazardous chemicals from manufacturing processes and promoting the responsible management of chemicals. Its signatories include leading apparel brands, companies across the supply chain, and third-party verification and testing organizations worldwide*. Through collaboration across the entire value chain, ZDHC works to establish common standards for chemical management and to drive industry-wide efforts toward the elimination of hazardous chemicals.

YKK has long been strengthening chemical management in its products and manufacturing processes based on its own standards, which are aligned with ZDHC’s publicly available policies. As environmental impact reduction and occupational safety in manufacturing processes become increasingly important, YKK determined that enhancing the effectiveness of these initiatives requires greater transparency and the establishment of common, industry-wide standards. YKK therefore decided to join ZDHC.

Through its membership in ZDHC, YKK will contribute to advancing chemical management across the industry while supporting the realization of a sustainable society that balances reduced environmental impact with the assurance of occupational safety.

Comment from Mai Mizubayashi, Vice President, Sustainability Department, YKK Corporation

The YKK Philosophy of the Cycle of goodness® “No one prospers without rendering benefit to others,” is deeply connected to the concept of sustainability. Challenges related to chemicals used in manufacturing processes cannot be fundamentally addressed by the efforts of a single company alone. By joining ZDHC, we aim to further strengthen collaboration with our customers, suppliers, and verification bodies, and to steadily advance improvements in chemical management toward the realization of a circular economy.