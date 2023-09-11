Pour Moi x Mel B: The Perfectly Fitted Bra to Empower Women

Pour Moi’s Own Your Confidence campaign, dedicated to women celebrating women, is back. The iconic spice girl Melanie Brown MBE AKA ‘Scary Spice’ and her daughter Phoenix join forces with Pour Moi again with the shared belief that every woman deserves to feel confident no matter what shape or size they may be and to showcase how Pour Moi caters for every occasion.

Credits: Jay Mawson for Pour Moi

Whether you’re working out, relaxing at home, getting dressed up for a special occasion or simply need to update your underwear draw, Pour Moi has something for every body in a range of sizes and beautiful colours.

Designed with every body in mind, Pour Moi’s confidence boosting range of lingerie, nightwear, clothing and sportswear offers the perfect fit, delivering you the ultimate comfort as a result. In fact, with Pour Moi to empower, inspire and uplift you, you’ll look good and feel great from head to toe.

Speaking of the importance of a correctly fitted bra, Mel B says “I went into this campaign thinking I knew my size, turns out I was completely mistaken, and what a difference it’s made! Not only did my correct size give me a better fit, but my clothes also looked better on me, plus I felt more comfortable as a result. This campaign with Pour Moi has really taught me the importance of how a great fitting bra can actually make you feel. I now have a newfound confidence with the clothing I wear, as I feel comfortable, supported and fabulous underneath.”

Credits: Jay Mawson for Pour Moi

Mel B and Phoenix, along with Pour Moi, hand-selected a range of fabulous products across lingerie, clothing, nightwear and sportswear that will make you feel your most confident self for any occasion.

Mel B’s favourite confidence boosting pieces include the Soiree Non-Padded Side Support Bra and Soiree Deep Brief, Rena Oversized Shirt & Long Leg Trouser India Bold Embroidery Basque, Dusk Satin & Lace PJ Set Energy Infinite Double Strap Lightly Padded Convertible Sports Bra and Energy Full Length Sports Leggings.

Phoenix’s favourite confidence boosting pieces include the J’adore Black and Pink Front Fastening Bralette, Energy Strive Sports Bra and Energy Sports Leggings as well as the Dusk Satin Playsuit.

Credits: Jay Mawson for Pour Moi

Pour Moi are also making a donation to Women’s Aid, of which Mel B and her daughter Phoenix are proud patrons.

About Pour Moi

Pour Moi champions inclusivity with sizing from A-J Cup, believing that every body deserves to feel confident and sexy in their own skin, no matter their age, size or shape. All Pour Moi’s products are designed with every body in mind, ensuring they are confident and supported, knowing they have found the perfect fit.