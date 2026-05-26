‘Anorak Reforged’ exhibition powered by Napapijri

On Thursday, May 21, Spazio Fonte in Milan hosted Anorak Reforged, an immersive evening powered by Napapijri and curated by Spazio Fonte and Studio E. Rancati. The event brought together storytelling and symbolic design, inviting guests to explore the evolving meaning of protection through creative expression.

The exhibition unfolded as a layered environment where past and present, function and expression, heritage and experimentation converged. In a moment marked by digital acceleration, the project embraced a deliberate inversion of pace, celebrating the value of working with artists and artisans, and the power of manual processes that preserve authenticity and human touch. Studio E. Rancati, known for its material-driven approach and focus on craftsmanship, contributed to shaping an experience rooted in tactile exploration and artisanal savoir-faire.

Credits: Napapijri

Credits: Napapijri

At its core, Napapijri’s iconic shape, the Rainforest anorak jacket, and its evolution into the Raincape, emerge as artefacts reimagined through the hands of contemporary artists, designers and craftsmen. Each piece becames part of a story built on contrasts, between utility and emotion, protection and vulnerability, where contrast and magnification play a central role in shaping meaning.

From mantras borrowed from Himalayan sherpas to emotional armours and urban protections, these interventions infused the Rainforest with renewed energy, reframing protection as both a functional and metaphorical need. A space where resilience, identity and self-expression intersect, driven by gestures, textures and expression.

Credits: Napapijri

From Armour to Anorak reaffirmed the interaction between design, art and culture, transforming protective garments into contemporary artefacts of exploration, identity, and deeply human experience.