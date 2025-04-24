ASICS and World Athletics welcome athletes in the heart of Tokyo to try to break new records at the Tokyo : Speed : Race

On Saturday 3 May, ASICS will close the streets of Tokyo to host a unique speed race on a flat, fast course next to the Japan National Stadium, home of the upcoming World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25. The event, co-hosted by World Athletics, is called Tokyo : Speed : Race and will bring together world-class ASICS athletes to push the boundaries of speed and performance. The event will also offer recreational runners of all levels the unique opportunity to run on the same course, unlocking new levels of confidence as they chase personal bests.

The race will feature approximately 120 world-class elite athletes, attempting to break world, national and personal records over the 5K and 10K distances. They will be joined by approximately 2,750 amateur runners of varying levels, each aiming to improve their time, who will compete over the 5K distance and in a half-marathon relay. There will also be a 1K family run open to children and a race for deaf athletes organised with the support of Deaflympics.

The course consists of a fast one-kilometer loop with the Japan National Stadium as a backdrop, while the finish line is in front of the Meiji Memorial Museum: an iconic setting that makes this race even more special.

ASICS believes that speed is not just measured in time, but also in the sensations it conveys. The Japanese company was born in the post-war period with the philosophy of helping each person achieve a healthy mind in a healthy body through the uplifting power of sport and movement, and this same principle is the source of inspiration for Tokyo: Speed: Race.

The feeling of confidence you get when attempting to run faster than you’ve ever run before is unmatched, and ASICS is excited to celebrate this with its runners and see what records they can achieve.

Credits: Asics

In addition to providing an incredible sports showcase, Tokyo: Speed: Race will also be the moment when ASICS will officially unveil its new flagship running shoe, which fans have already been able to get a glimpse of on the company’s social media channels in recent days.

The new products represent ASICS’ innovative, human-centric approach to shoe design, which takes into account different running styles, matching technical specifications and technologies to individual style to allow every runner to experience new levels of speed and confidence in the pursuit of peak performance.

The Tokyo : Speed : Race will be live-streamed from 19:00 JST on the World Athletics YouTube channel, so fans around the world can watch the event for free. ASICS is excited to give global audiences the chance to see the athletes, feel the speed and find confidence in the new range of running shoes.

Yasuhito Hirota , CEO of ASICS, said: “We are thrilled to welcome the athletes participating in the Tokyo:Speed:Race and wish them all the best of luck in their race. After careful planning, we believe we have given runners the best possible chance to experience new levels of speed by harnessing the power of ASICS’ latest product innovations. Since 1949, ASICS has created products that best fit the body and mind, and these latest product innovations are the ultimate proof of our relentless focus on human-centered design, biomechanical science and decades of continuous innovation.”