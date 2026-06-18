Covered logo instantly recognisable: Levi's batwing at the 2026 World Cup

During the FIFA World Cup 2026 matches at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, the denim brand's name was temporarily covered, in line with the international football governing body's clean stadium policy. All that remained was the batwing logo. Fans instantly recognised the brand, according to Levi's.

FIFA's clean stadium policy dictates that any non-sponsor-related branding in match stadiums must be removed or covered. For Levi's Stadium, named after the San Francisco-based denim brand, this meant the brand name was hidden from view before the matches. The distinctive batwing silhouette, however, remained visible.

Levi's sees this as proof of the logo's international recognition. Without any name branding, fans in attendance immediately recognised the brand, the company stated in a press release.

A logo with over five decades of history

The logo was introduced in 1967. Its design is based on the arcuate stitching on the back pockets of Levi's jeans, a signature detail dating back to 1873. In the decades following its introduction, the batwing logo has become an internationally recognised symbol for the brand. It positions Levi's as a symbol of denim and self-expression.

The moment at Levi's Stadium illustrates how a visual brand identity can exist independently of its name. For Levi's, it confirms the power of the batwing as a standalone emblem, even within an international sporting context.

Credits: Levi's