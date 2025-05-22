Dior presents its new exhibition at La Galerie Dior

A perpetually evolving space dedicated to art and memory, La Galerie Dior at 30 Montaigne retraces the House’s extraordinary story in the very place where its collections have come to life for nearly eighty years. It offers a voyage to the heart of haute couture – from Christian Dior to the present day – continually reinvented through temporary exhibitions, each offering a new perspective on this unique heritage.

On May 21, La Galerie Dior will inaugurate a new retrospective showcasing around 150 models, accompanied by original sketches, archival documents, and photographs that illustrate the richness of the House’s legacy, its enduring modernity, and its leading role in the history of fashion.

Christian Dior, who developed a deep affinity with artists from a remarkably early age, infused his designs with the magic of painting, music, and dance. For the first time, a room is devoted to the latter discipline, also a major inspiration for the founding-couturier’s successors. In 1947, at the request of his friend Christian Bérard, Monsieur Dior dreamed up the costumes for the ballet Treize Danses, choreographed by the young Roland Petit. In turn, Maria Grazia Chiuri devised those for Sharon Eyal and Gai Behar’s Chapter 3: The Brutal Journey of the Heart in 2019.

Thirteen themes celebrate the Dior spirit and the passions that inspire it, from a fascination with gardens to the enchantment of balls, from the creative freedom of the Miss Dior ready-to-wear line to the virtuoso mastery of the ateliers that shape the haute couture of 30 Montaigne, via the “Chambre aux merveilles,“ conceived as a cabinet of curiosities, from the entrancing Dior allure to its spellbinding J’Adore ... a fabulous adventure.

La Galerie Dior (11, rue François-Ier, Paris 8) is open from 11 am to 7 pm, every day except Tuesday. Last admission is at 5:30 pm.