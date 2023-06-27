Emerging Saudi fashion talents to showcase at WHITE Milano 2023

Designers from the Saudi 100 Brands program are returning to WHITE Milano, one of the most anticipated events of Milan Fashion Week, following the powerful splash they made at last year’s event. Exhibiting to the international market, the designers will be housed in one of five dedicated special areas at the trade show, from 22-25 September. WHITE Milano is the world’s foremost tradeshow for womenswear, set in the heart of the Tortona Fashion district, Milan. Known as a launch platform for now-popular brands, the event connects top international fashion buyers, retailers and press with inspiring emerging designers.

The Saudi ‘special area’ is planning a mighty display with the designers set to showcase their latest collections across women’s fashion, accessories and jewelry.

The Saudi 100 Brands program empowers Saudi designers to develop their fashion, luxury and jewelry businesses, providing them with the best tools for success in local and international markets.

Through masterclasses, workshops, one-on-one mentorship sessions, and professional development delivered by industry leaders and experts, the initiative is already producing fashion designers and enjoying success on the world stage with events taking place at New York, Paris and Milan Fashion Weeks.

The specialized mentoring covers ten different categories: ready-to-wear, traditional, concept, premium, demi-couture, bridal, handbags, jewelry, and from this year, fragrances and footwear. The designers are a diverse group – aged from 20 – 70 and 85% female, with some educated in top international design schools while others are self-trained.

Commenting on the value of the WHITE Milano show, Burak Cakmak, CEO of the Saudi Fashion Commission, said: “I couldn’t be prouder of our designers as they continue to wow audiences on the global stage with their original and inventive designs. The Saudi fashion scene is like no other. It celebrates Saudi’s cultural legacy – its history of talented artisans and sophisticated craftsmanship – along with a love of luxury, extravagant couture, and the contemporary. Supporting Saudi designers to reach international markets and showcase in front of influential buyers and decision-makers is important to strengthen their international presence. We look forward to collaborating with new supporters from around the world at this year’s show.”

Brenda Bellei, Chief Executive Officer of WHITE continued: “We look forward to welcoming talented Saudi designers to WHITE during Milan Fashion Week for the second year running. The fashion community is fascinated by the blend of traditional elements and innovation in their collections and we are honored to provide the designers with a platform to connect with press and buyers from some of the most important boutique and department stores around the world. The Saudi Ministry of Culture and Fashion Commission are helping designers from the Saudi 100 Brands program to reach an international audience and Milan is the ideal international platform to showcase.”

WHITE MILANO will return from 22-25 September 2023 with numerous initiatives taking place in the Tortona Fashion District in Italy across many locations including Padiglione Visconti (Via Tortona 58), Superstudio Più (Via Tortona 27), BASE Ex Ansaldo (Via Tortona 54) and Opificio (Via Tortona 31).

Launched in 2002, WHITE Milano takes place four times a year during Milan Fashion Week and every year it showcases around 1,000 collections, welcoming over 20,000 visitors from all over the world for each edition.